“There are big wages to be had” – Pundit makes claim on potential PL interest in Coventry City’s Gus Hamer

Coventry City have entered excellent form in recent weeks, accumulating 14 points from their last six Championship games.

It is form that leaves the Sky Blues just three points and two places outside of the play-off places as the race for the top six continues to heat up.

Mark Robins has several players within his squad who have been performing very well on a consistent basis this season, and whilst lots of eyes have been cast over Viktor Gyokeres, Gus Hamer is continuing to impress.

Sharing his thoughts on the midfielder and whether or not he can envisage any interest from the higher level surfacing, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “They’ve got some very, very talented young players, so every transfer window is a nightmare for Mark Robins, because all of these good young players get linked to other football clubs.

“And, of course, if you’re not playing in the top flight, at some point, these players are going to want to move on.

“At the moment, they are in fine form. I think it’s four wins two draws in the last six games, and they’ve got a chance to get into the play-offs.

“But, you know, players are ambitious and when clubs come knocking, big clubs come knocking, there are big wages to be had.”

The verdict

Hamer is a top performer who deserves to be on the radars of Premier League clubs, with the central midfielder a classy act and a player full of desire out of possession.

Important to the way Coventry play, Hamer is a dependable figure who can come up with a bit of magic when his time requires it.

Of course, the Sky Blues could earn promotion to the Premier League themselves during what remains of this Championship campaign, and if that was to happen, you would have faith that Hamer would be able to make the step up.

It will be an interesting situation to follow over the next few months or so, as it will be for a few Coventry players.