‘There are better options out there’ – West Brom plot move for clinical striker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom are keen on a move for Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney with the player valued at £15 million, as per Football Insider.

The 24-year-old has been in sensational form for the Posh this season, notching 26 goals as the club narrowly missed out on a play-off spot in League One, as a result of the recent curtailment.

So, would this be a wise addition for the Baggies? Is he worth the touted £15m price-tag?

The team here at Football League World offer their views on this news….

George Harbey

I think that West Brom definitely need to add another striker to their attacking armoury, as Slaven Bilic’s side gear up for a potential return to the Premier League.

I don’t necessarily believe that fans should be confident heading into the new season with Kenneth Zohore, Charlie Austin and Hal Robson-Kanu as their main attacking options, regardless of how impressive the latter has been in the Championship this season.

Toney has been outstanding in League One this season and I have no doubt that he would be able to make the step up to the Championship with ease, but I’m not sure whether he’d be too much of a hit in the Premier League.

Whilst his goalscoring record in League One has been remarkable, I also feel that £15m for Toney would be overspending. Before this season, he’s never really been prolific, so it would be a risk spending that much money on a player like him.

There are better options out there for that sort of money.

Can you name these 13 hidden ex-West Bromwich Albion players? Have a go now!

1 of 13 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Gabriel Tamas Marek Cech Craig Dawson James Morrison

Ned Holmes

I’m not sure about this one if I’m honest, particularly if they’re heading into season in the Premier League.

West Brom need to sign a new striker this summer, with Charlie Austin and Kenneth Zohore both having been unconvincing, but you’d question whether the Peterborough man is the right option for that price.

Toney is a fantastic player and one of the most exciting forwards in the EFL, nevermind just League One, however, having never played above that level, you’d have to question whether he is the right man to lead the line for West Brom in the Premier League.

That’s a huge step up to take and £15 million is hardly a small fee for a transfer that is a risk.

That’s not to say that alongside an experienced striker he could be a real success, as he has all the characteristics you’d be looking for.

Given the current circumstances, clubs’ budgets may be reduced and I think the Baggies should be looking to spend much less on Toney or look elsewhere.

Jacob Potter

He certainly isn’t worth that much.

Toney has been in good form for Peterborough United, and they were desperately unlucky to have the season concluded the way it did in League One.

He’s shown that he is a class apart in the third tier, with 26 goals to his name in all competitions for Peterborough this term, but it just shows that young English footballers are being priced ridiculously high at this moment in time.

I find it hard to believe that he’ll stick around with the club ahead of next season, as he’s shown he can perform at a higher level of football.

You could easily sign a striker that is proven in the Premier League for half of the fee that is being quoted for Toney’s potential arrival at The Hawthorns.

I wouldn’t say he’s worth more than £7million at best, as he could be somewhat of a gamble for West Brom, especially if they’re playing in the Premier League next season.

Slaven Bilic’s side can’t afford to take chances on players that may need time to adjust to life in the top-flight, and I’m certain that there are better, safer and cheaper options out there for West Brom in the summer.