‘There are better options out there’ – Luton Town weigh up transfer move: The verdict

Luton Town are weighing up a transfer move for Ipswich Town winger Gwion Edwards, as per journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The 27-year-old is also being courted by Middlesbrough, having scored two goals in 35 appearances for Town last season.

So, would Edwards be a wise addition for Nathan Jones’ Luton? Is he needed?

George Dagless

They perhaps need to add out wide but I do think Nathan Jones will need to weigh it up.

He’s a tricky player but only scored twice for Ipswich last season and Luton will need more for him as they look to build in the Championship.

For a small fee he’s perhaps worth a look and he’s the sort of player that could do well under Nathan Jones but they will want to get more out of him numbers-wise.

Saying that, he brings other good attributes to his game and so if he joined I think fans would be pretty pleased with it overall.

Jacob Potter

Is he ready for the Championship with Luton?

I’m not sure on this one to be honest. Edwards has impressed me earlier in his career, but I’m not sure what he’s done recently to warrant a move to the Championship.

He only scored twice in 35 appearances for Ipswich Town last season, which certainly isn’t the most prolific of records in front of goal.

Edwards only had one assist to his name in last year’s league campaign as well, so I do have my doubts about a potential move to Luton.

The Hatters definitely need to add to their squad though in the summer, but they should be looking at players that are playing at the top of their game with a considerable amount of experience in the second-tier of English football.

There are better options out there for Nathan Jones’ side.

Louie Chandler

This would be a great signing for Luton Town going into the new season under Nathan Jones.

The new/former manager will be eager to put his mark on the team this season and bringing someone like Edwards in would be a good place to start.

The Welshman is as hard a worker as they come, which for a side like Luton will be essential, and will be a serious threat when playing on the counter attack.

He has had some problems with injury in the past so I think it is important that The Hatters do not pay over the odds, but if they can get him in I can see him having a real impact.