“There are better options out there” – Huddersfield Town considering 42-year-old for managerial position: The Verdict

Huddersfield Town appointed Danny Schofield as their manager following Carlos Corberan's departure this summer.

Huddersfield Town appointed Danny Schofield as their manager following Carlos Corberan’s departure this summer.

However, the season didn’t get off to a good start for the Terriers and after losing six of their eight opening games, leaving them second bottom of the league, he was dismissed from his duties.

With the international break, Town have had a bit more time to consider their options for his replacement although with the club back in action at the weekend, it’s unknown whether the Terriers will have a new boss by the game.

There have been a number of names linked with the job already and according to journalist Alan Nixon, Jonathan Woodgate is the latest name on the list being considered.

With that in mind, we asked three of the writers here at FLW for their thoughts on the potential appointment.

Carla Devine

If I’m a Huddersfield fan, I’m not sure I’m looking at this name and feeling particularly inspired. It seems as though the Terriers are currently unsure which route they want to go down with their next manager. They tried the up and coming coach with Schofield giving him his first senior job but it didn’t pay off.

Therefore, for me, they should be looking for an experienced head at Championship level. Whilst the club have lost some crucial players this season, they also have some talent and potential in that squad and having someone who knows the league could help these players show their talent in an effective way.

Woodgate did do an okay job at Bournemouth and he is a good football coach but I’m just not sure he’s done enough to make him a convincing name for this job and if it did go wrong, it would leave Huddersfield in desperate need of then another manager.

Looking at the football landscape right now, there seems to be much better options out there that Huddersfield should be looking at first.

Billy Mulley

The Huddersfield job is a difficult one because there is a lot of potential there.

The club have good foundations, they possess a squad with lots of talent and they should be able to attract good quality managers since the departure of Danny Schofield.

In my eyes, there are better options out there than Jonathan Woodgate, with David Wagner and Steven Schumacher being options that immediately make more sense.

Woodgate has not quite convinced me at Championship level, and whilst he certainly has time on his side, I think the Huddersfield role is a step too far at the moment.

It will be interesting to see exactly how long this process takes for the Terriers.

Justin Peach

Jonathan Woodgate is a difficult manager to pass judgement on because his two spells at the helm of clubs were completely different scenarios.

At Boro, he was tasked with stablising a ship that had spent heavily and needed to cut their budget significantly while remaining competitive. At Bournemouth, Woodgate had a raft of talent available to him including Dom Solanke and Arnaut Danjuma.

However, his time at Boro should closely resemble Huddersfield’s current situation whereby he would be taking over a struggling club that is currently on a downward spiral with a limited budget.

He will need to blend together a new side as Danny Schofield struggled to do so, something Woodgate does not have the experience of having.

With that in mind, there are perhaps better suited options available right now than Woodgate. The former Newcastle and Real Madrid defender is a talented coach, but this circumstance calls for a manager with more experience.