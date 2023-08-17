Highlights Theo Walcott had a successful career, making nearly 400 appearances for Arsenal and earning 47 caps for England, but his performance declined in his final two years with Southampton before retiring at age 34.

Walcott had interest from Reading and AFC Bournemouth, but ultimately decided to retire rather than pursue a new club.

Retirement is a good decision for Walcott, who has faced injury challenges throughout his career and can now rest after ending his career on a high note.

Theo Walcott has enjoyed a glittering career within the game.

Having initially elevated through the illustrious ranks of Southampton's academy and made a handful of impressive first-team appearances, Walcott signed for Arsenal in 2006 at the tender age of 16.

The winger went on to become a real mainstay in North London and made just shy of 400 appearances across all competitions while returning with 108 goals and a further 80 assists for the Gunners across a 12-year period that yielded three FA cups.

A force at international level too, Walcott earned 47 caps for England and found the back of the net for the Three Lions on eight occassions, including an iconic hattrick against Croatia.

Walcott left the Emirates Stadium in January 2018 to join Everton, for whom he represented on 85 occasions prior to sealing a well-received homecoming to Southampton, initially on loan, for the 2020/21 campaign.

His return to the south coast was made a permanent one the following summer, although the veteran cut a more peripheral figure in the final two years with the Saints before leaving upon the expiration of his contract over the summer.

He made 20 Premier League appearances last season, 13 of which were starts, and tallied two goals and assists apiece after firing blanks on both fronts in 2021/22.

Interestingly, he scored and assisted during an emphatic 3-3 draw against Arsenal's North London rivals Tottenham back in March, before scoring in another outing of the exact same scoreline away to Mikel Arteta's side a month on.

His final contribution came on the final day of the season, where Southampton hosted Liverpool without pressure due to their relegation already being confirmed and Walcott set up the first of Kamaldeen Sulemana's two goals in an eventual 4-4 tie.

Following that, he has not been short of suitors- but he has now made a key decision on his career.

Reading and AFC Bournemouth interest in Theo Walcott

According to the Reading Chronicle, Walcott spent time training with Reading during the off-season.

It was not the first time that the Royals wanted the Berkshire-native in the camp, having been very keen on a swoop the previous season before Southampton decided to keep him on for another year.

Reading were not the only admirers of Walcott either, with Darren Witcoop previously revealing that there had been interest from the Championship, although the identity of the clubs in question were not disclosed.

He did inform, though, that Bournemouth were interested in what would have arrived as a somewhat surprising deal given the current trajectory that the Cherries find themselves upon with a youthful squad under new boss Andoni Iraola.

All things considered, it likely just would have been for experience purposes, with Walcott's know-how in the game for years still bound to be an asset away from the pitch.

Theo Walcott set to announce retirement

Walcott will not be finding a new club this summer, with talkSPORT's chief football correspondent Alex Crook breaking the news that he is set to announce his retirement from the game at the age of 34.

This will work well for Walcott, who has long suffered injury difficulties and can now put his feet up after concluding his career in style at the end of last season.