Southampton’s Theo Walcott has confirmed that Sunday’s game against Liverpool will be his final appearance for the club as he prepares to leave on a free transfer.

Walcott reveals he will be leaving

The 34-year-old came through the ranks at Saints before sealing a high-profile transfer to Arsenal, where he would go on to win two FA Cups, and he also represented England almost 50 times.

And, the attacker would come back to St. Mary’s Stadium, initially on loan, before the move became permanent.

However, with his deal expiring, Walcott’s future has remained uncertain, particularly as the club are preparing for life in the Championship, and they will be under new management.

But, Walcott has now stated that he will be leaving, as he took to Twitter to send an emotional message to the supporters on his future, as he revealed he still wants to play next season despite his exit.

“Today marks my last appearance in a Saints shirt and I just wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone at Southampton - it’s a fantastic club with incredible people.

“I am really disappointed for the fans that we weren’t able to stay in the Premier League this season, but I am certain the club will be back there again soon.

“Thanks to all of you for your support right back to my debut aged 16 years old. I would like to wish the team and fans every success for the future.

“My aim is to continue playing, and I’m looking forward to the next challenge…”

Walcott has featured regularly under Ruben Selles, and he’s sure to be involved against Liverpool on the final day.

This is the start of a big summer for Southampton

Firstly, it’s right that Walcott has been allowed to send this message to the fans, as he deserves a good send-off today and the timing means he will be allowed to get that. He was a quality player produced by the academy, and he went on to have a fantastic career, which included two spells with Southampton.

Clearly, this is a club that means a lot to the former Arsenal man, and there’s no doubting it will be an emotional day for Walcott in front of the fans, his family and friends. So, he will be desperate to end on a high, even if it is a disappointing campaign on the whole.

Walcott leaving will no doubt cause debate among the support, as he could’ve had a big role to play in the Championship, whilst his experience could help too. But, it’s a massive summer for Southampton and it will be interesting to see what the XI looks like come August.