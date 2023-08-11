Theo Walcott finds himself without a club with the season already underway.

The former Arsenal winger is at the twilight of his career as he seeks a move after leaving Southampton at the end of his contract.

The 34-year-old has enjoyed a successful Premier League career after coming through the ranks at Southampton and making his name at Arsenal, registering more than 300 appearances for the club while winning two FA Cups and two Community Shields with the Gunners.

Away from domestic football, he also represented his nation on the world’s stage during his international career, earning 47 caps for the Three Lions over the years.

Now, he looks for what could be a final move with the next chapter of his footballing career potentially on the horizon.

Is a deal to Reading likely?

Reading’s interest in Theo Walcott is not new, dating back to last summer where Paul Ince wanted to bring the experienced midfielder to Berkshire but the deal could not be done despite the player’s interest, the boss speaking to Jonathan Low of Berkshire Live.

Interest looked to have rekindled when it was reported by James Earnshaw of the Reading Chronicle that Walcott was training with the squad in late June after the expiration of his contract.

If the player is interested in a move to the League One outfit, it will go a long way in this deal going ahead as the club are not out of the race despite Championship clubs and previously Bournemouth monitoring the situation, according to the latest update from Darren Witcoop.

What has Walcott done in recent years?

Known for his pace and trickery down the wing in his early Arsenal days, injury concerns have been an issue throughout his career.

Moving to Everton in the 2017/18 season after being on the fringes of the Gunners squad, he made more than 50 appearances for the Toffees in his first two seasons on Merseyside as the side recorded back-to-back eighth place finishes.

He later returned to boyhood club Southampton in 2020 where he experienced mixed success, playing 50 Premier League games across three seasons while grabbing five goals and assists for his efforts - making it more than 400 top-flight appearances upon his departure.

Where would he fit in the Royals lineup?

While his place as a regular at the top level has probably surpassed him, convincing him to drop to League One would still be a massive coup for the Royals. A squad largely made up of academy graduates as Reading look to battle financial and prior transfer regulation issues, the acquisition of an experienced Premier League and former England player would be monumental, both on and off the pitch.

Rubén Sellés’ side have already brought in Cambridge United duo Sam Smith and Harvey Knibbs to bolster the attack up top while Walcott would add much-needed quality in the final third and wide areas.

The departures of Tom Ince, Yakou Méïté, Junior Hoilett, Shane Long and Lucas João has left the forward areas light in both numbers and overall quality.

Knibbs and Femi Azeez are currently the only two experienced wide players available with Sellés turning to young stars Caylan Vickers, Mamadi Camara and Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan to help both out on the flanks and the frontline - the latter two scoring in a 4-0 EFL Cup victory against an experienced Millwall side.

Nevertheless, Walcott would bring a massive boost to the Reading faithful with confidence low going into the new season after succumbing to relegation to the third tier last term. A fantastic opportunity for the veteran to reunite with his former boss and put his experience to the test and be a shining light in an otherwise harrowing era for the club.