Highlights Former Southampton player Theo Walcott believes his old side will make it into the Championship play-offs this season, despite their inconsistent start.

Southampton had a strong beginning to the season but suffered four consecutive losses, dropping them to mid-table. However, they have since gone unbeaten in three games.

While there is still a long way to go, there is pressure on Southampton to secure promotion. However, the play-offs are unpredictable, so consistent form is crucial for the team to avoid further pressure on the manager and players.

Walcott was one of several departures the club faced in the summer transfer window as they were relegated from the Premier League.

The 34-year-old has since retired from football and has been seen working on TV as a pundit for Sky Sports. So with him no longer playing, it seems he will be keeping an eye on his former club as they bid to return to the top flight.

How have Southampton performed so far this season?

The Saints made a good start to life in the Championship, despite the fact they lost several first-team players.

The club won three of their opening four league games, with the exception being the 4-4 draw with Norwich City.

But as football got underway in September, there was a sudden change in Southampton’s results. The South Coast side were hammered 5-0 by Sunderland, then beaten 4-1 by Leicester City, and then also suffered defeats against Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough.

Their four consecutive losses meant the Saints went from leaders to a mid-table side that was looking behind their shoulders.

However, since the Boro game, Southampton are now unbeaten in three games, with wins against Leeds United and Stoke City coming in that time.

Russell Martin’s men are still in mid-table, with them currently occupying 10th place on 17 points, one point off the play-offs, but 11 and 12 behind Ipswich and Leicester, respectively.

What has Theo Walcott said about Southampton’s chances of reaching the play-offs?

Despite the inconsistent start to the season, Walcott is still backing his old team to get into the Championship play-offs come the end of the campaign.

Walcott told the Daily Echo, via Hampshire Live: “I’d like to come down to a few [games] if I can. Looking at the weekend - Rotherham are right down there, but that doesn’t matter in the Championship.

“You always expect the teams that go down to come back up, but it’s not straightforward. Anyone can beat anyone. Saints have a young team and a young manager who has good ideas. From what I know the players are really keen on him and are really happy. That’s what you want as a team and as players.

“As soon as you turn it can be sour, but I’m not getting any signs of that. They will be fine. I just think it’s been a lot harder than they expected. When you come to the stadium, you think this is a Premier League club.

"That’s what I see here. I think they will get back in time, but it’s not going to happen overnight. I believe they will be in the playoffs. But it’s just the luck of the draw, and we will have to see.”

Will Southampton be promoted this season?

There is still a very long way to go in this Championship season, but before a ball was kicked, everyone expected Southampton to be there or thereabouts when it came to promotion this season.

So, even with the steady start to the season, fans, pundits, and players will still be expecting the same, and that is why there is a lot of pressure on the club.

Clearly Leicester and Ipswich are going to take some stopping, so it seems that Southampton may have to settle for a play-off spot, but as we know, the play-offs are a lottery, and there is no guarantee for any side that they will be promoted.

But before that, Martin and Southampton need to find some consistent form because if results tail off again, it could see the manager and players come under serious pressure.