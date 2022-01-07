Theo Corbeanu speaks after leaving Sheffield Wednesday and joining MK Dons

Theo Corbeanu will be looking to make his mark at MK Dons with the completion of his loan deal to the club.

The Canadian international was recalled from his loan with Sheffield Wednesday by parent club Wolves and has now joined up with the Dons for the remainder of the season.

Upon confirming his signature, Corbeanu, 19, admitted his excitement about joining his new club.

“I’m very excited. This is a new chapter for me and I am looking forward to getting started and kicking on here,” said Corbeanu, via Yorkshire Live.

“When I heard that Liam Manning and MK Dons were interested in me, I was excited. I played against the team earlier this season and I knew this is a club that plays a very positive style of football and I think, at this point in time, it is the right next step for me.

“We already have a good side here already, with some really good players who are doing extremely well, and hopefully I can help out.”

The winger also spoke about what he hopes to bring to the team, as they hope to secure a play-off place in the second half of the season.

“I will look to bring what I’m about, which is a positive style of play, always wanting to play forwards and make things happen by scoring some goals and getting assists.”

Corbeanu had spent the first half of the campaign with Darren Moore’s Wednesday side. However, a lack of game time led to Wolves agreeing the deal with MK Dons following his recall from the Owls.

MK Dons are seventh in the League One table, ahead of ninth place Wednesday.

Manning’s side lost their most recent game, 1-0, to Charlton Athletic in the Football League Trophy. Their last league game ended 0-0 at home to Gillingham.

MK Dons’ next game comes against Accrington Stanley on January 8.

The Verdict

Corbeanu’s positive attitude will be a big help in getting a good start with his new club.

It is difficult for a player to be struggling for game time and being moved around the country by his parent club.

But he is getting on with it and remaining positive and determined, which will stand well with him as he fights for his place in this MK Dons side.