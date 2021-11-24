Theo Corbeanu sends message to Sheffield Wednesday fans after dramatic MK Dons victory

Sheffield Wednesday left it late but earned an excellent 2-1 victory over fellow promotion chasers Milton Keynes Dons on Tuesday evening.

A Scott Twine thunderbolt gave the visitors the lead just after half time before a late rally through Lee Gregory and the returning Josh Windass ensured all three points stayed at Hillsborough.

Theo Corbeanu registered a pretty fortunate assist for Windass’ 93rd minute winner, the 19-year-old cut in brilliantly from the left flank to lay it off to Windass who scuffed a first time shot that ended up providing the perfect shooting opportunity for him to drill home with his second touch.

Corbeanu took to Instagram to celebrate the win as the Owls broke into the play-off places.

He wrote: “That’s how you do it. Unbelievable scenes last night to come back and win the game. It was a great team performance and we got what we deserved. BIG 3 points again and we now move onto Saturday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Theo Corbeanu 🕺 (@theocorbeanu)

Wednesday were falling away from the promotion race at an alarming rate earlier on in the campaign but a recent nine game unbeaten run in the league has seen Darren Moore’s Owls claw their way up the table.

The Verdict

Quiz: Have Sheffield Wednesday ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 1. Plough Lane (Wimbledon) Yes No

Corbeanu coming in and making the left wing back berth his own has played a crucial role in Wednesday looking so much more fluid going forward in recent weeks.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee needed some time to earn Darren Moore’s trust but he is repaying it with every performance at the moment and will be impressing outside observers at his parent club.

Moore deserves a lot of credit for switching to such an attacking formation when Wednesday appeared to be sliding down the table, many other managers might have attempted to concentrate on the defensive side, and he is reaping the rewards with results like Tuesday evening’s. If Corbeanu continues his form at Hillsborough he will be playing at a much higher level than League One next term.