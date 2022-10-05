Theo Corbeanu sends message to Blackpool supporters after draw at Sunderland

Blackpool kept their points tally ticking over in the Championship with a goalless draw at Sunderland on Tuesday evening.

The Black Cats are not the beast that they were earlier on in the campaign due to injuries to Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms, but Michael Appleton will reflect on a pleasing result regardless.

The Tangerines won the expected goals battle 1.26-0.92, as per Infogol, but drew another blank.

Blackpool have scored just twice in their last six matches and will be aiming to pull away from the bottom three when they host Watford on Saturday.

Theo Corbeanu was replaced by Shayne Lavery on the wing from the start, with Appleton reversing the alteration to introduce Corbeanu for the Northern Irishman in the 66th minute.

The 20-year-old took to Instagram to reflect on the game.

He wrote: “A solid point on the road.

“Thank you for the travelling support pool fans.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TC25 (@theocorbeanu)

If results go against them this evening the Seasiders could find themselves in the relegation zone, and it has been no surprise to see a drop-0ff in their attacking process since Josh Bowler’s late window departure to Nottingham Forest.

The Verdict

Blackpool are relying on the commitment and consistent performance levels of Premier League loanees a lot this season, and even though it has been a strength of Appleton’s over the years, it is a risky approach to take.

Bowler’s performances at the start of the campaign have contributed to Blackpool giving themselves a platform to build from and keeping their heads above water so far, but it begs the question of whether they would be better off if they had cashed in earlier to allow themselves time to reinvest in the squad.

As things stand, it is starting to look like a relegation battle will be on the cards for the majority of the remainder of the campaign.