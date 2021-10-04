‘Then what’s the point?’ – Ilias Chair issues frank message amid strong QPR form

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Ilias Chair has set himself a target to put in an eight or nine out of ten performance every game for the R’s as he looks to regain his consistency, speaking to West London Sport.

The Moroccan was only able to record one goal and one assist in the west London side’s opening nine games of the Championship season, drawing criticism from some fans for his performances.

But he has scored three goals in their last two games since then, proving to be vital in winning six points as he struck a brace against Birmingham City on Tuesday night before grabbing a 74th-minute winner in the 3-2 victory against Preston North End at the weekend.

After recording a respectable 12 goal contributions in 2020/21, scoring eight times and registering four Championship assists, he will be hoping to match and even improve that tally as he climbs up to five in ten appearances in this campaign.

With these two victories, Mark Warburton’s men have managed to get themselves back on track after a torrid run since the international break, failing to win any of their first four league games in September and dropping out of the play-off zone.

Like QPR, Chair is desperate to retain his consistency after coming alive in the last couple of games and has made an ambitious game-by-game target to work towards in his quest to do this.

He said: “It’s all about consistency.

“I need to stay consistent. If I’m not staying consistent then what’s the point?

“I’m going out there trying to be an eight or nine out of 10 every game. Obviously that’s not always possible and if it’s not then work hard for the team.

“I’m not the finished article yet. I still need to improve and that’s what I’m trying to do.

“I’m just looking to improve every single day and keep my feet on the ground.”

The Verdict:

After recording ten and 12 goal contributions in his last two Championship campaigns, the only thing that could be stopping the 23-year-old from getting to the Premier League and following in the steps of Eberechi Eze is his consistency.

Even in the second tier, he cannot afford to go missing and whilst the target he set may be too unrealistic, something he has fully acknowledged, consistent 7/10 performances following by eights and nines during occasional matches would probably be enough to keep QPR in the play-offs.

All first-teamers at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium need to step up to the plate if they want to achieve a play-off finish, but Chair is especially important in providing service to the likes of Andre Gray, Lyndon Dykes and Charlie Austin up top.

Those three, plus Chair, have enough firepower to guide the R’s to the play-offs and after a reasonably successful summer and a decent start to build on, they will be disappointed if they don’t improve on what was already a very respectable ninth-place finish from last term.

The likes of Rob Dickie and Seny Dieng are likely to do the business at the back, now it’s down to Chair to step up consistently and react well from any further setbacks he faces during the 2021/22 season.