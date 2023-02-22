“Then maybe there is an argument” – Pundit rates Middlesbrough’s chances of striking agreement with Aston Villa

Cameron Archer has started his loan stint at Middlesbrough in strong form and has started the last five Championship matches.

The 21-year-old, who attracted lots of interest in the build-up to the January window, has netted three times and provided two assists in 455 minutes of second-tier action thus far.

Middlesbrough are currently chasing down Sheffield United in second spot at the moment and Middlesbrough fans will be growing increasingly confident that they can achieve promotion this season.

Asked if he believes Middlesbrough have a chance to sign Archer permanently from Aston Villa, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “It’s always gonna be a difficult one.

“Cameron’s a very, very talented player. Aston Villa know that. He’s needed game time and they’ve got him out, and he’s playing very, very well at Middlesbrough.

“Listen, if they get promoted, then maybe there is an argument that Aston Villa might let him go if the money that’s been offered for him is sufficient.

Think you’re a hardcore Middlesbrough fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 Who was the club's league top scorer in 2021/22? Isaiah Jones Andraz Sporar Duncan Watmore Matt Crooks

“And, also, the player might be tempted if the club is in the Premier League and if he’s getting paid good money.

“So, with this one, we’ll have to just wait and see how it rumbles on. I’ll be very surprised if Aston Villa were to let such a talented player go.”

The verdict

Archer is an exciting talent who is proving himself a second time in the Championship and will be hoping that he can continue this early form into the rest of the campaign.

Possessing bags of pace, a reliable figure in front of goal and plenty of scope to continue developing, it would be no surprise if Middlesbrough were to try their luck for a permanent deal in the summer.

However, if they are to remain in the Championship, it would likely be too difficult of a deal for Michael Carrick to complete.

Highly rated at Aston Villa and still just 21 years of age, the Premier League outfit would not make a potential pursuit from Middlesbrough easy.