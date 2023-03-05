“Their time will come” – Would it be too early for Sunderland to be promoted to the Premier League? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland will still be reeling from their 5-1 home defeat against Stoke City yesterday, with former manager Alex Neil coming back to the Stadium of Light to haunt the hosts.

The Black Cats were the favourites coming into this game considering how their respective seasons have panned out, with the Potters spending much of the campaign down at the bottom end of the Championship table.

However, this hammering has consigned them to 10th place, losing ground on their competitors in the promotion mix after losing their last three league games.

Conceding nine goals in these three matches, it’s clear they need to tighten up at the back, but still have the ingredients to be a threat going forward and that’s one bit of hope some supporters will cling on to with the play-off hopes slipping away.

Only six points adrift of sixth place though, they aren’t out of the top-six race just yet and with that in mind, a key question needs to be answered.

Would it be too early for them to get promoted to the Premier League if they managed to go all the way at the end of the season? We asked three of our writers at FLW for their opinions.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Perhaps.

It generally always tends to be difficult for the sides who go up via the play-offs just because they have less time to prepare, but there is certainly an argument it could come too soon for Sunderland.

Of course, a lot would depend on their recruitment in the summer, though.

We saw last summer how Nottingham Forest completely transformed their squad following promotion and there’s no reason Sunderland couldn’t do the same.

For their current crop of players, though, I suppose it could be argued it all comes too soon.

That being said, if they go up, they would be there on merit and deserving of it, so who is anyone to say it may come too early for them!

Alfie Burns

You’ve to say that promotion this season for Sunderland would be premature.

Tony Mowbray has a very young squad on his hands and they are growing. They will get better in years to come and be more ready for the top flight than they currently are.

That’s underlined by yesterday’s defeat against Stoke City. It’s fine losing games, but sides at the sharp end of the division don’t lose heavily like that against struggling sides.

You’d expect more from a side that you’d label ready for the Premier League.

There’s no shame in that, by the way. Sunderland are a young squad and in good hands with Tony Mowbray when it comes to the future.

Their time will come, it’s just not right now.

Adam Jones

For most clubs, you would say that promotion would never come too early because of the money they would generate if they secured a place in the top flight.

But the Black Cats are still developing at this stage with their inexperienced midfield reinforcing that.

They may have enjoyed a successful summer window – but they didn’t build on that enough during the summer and you just feel they would benefit from two or three more windows before they can say they are Premier League-ready.

An experienced backup option for Anthony Patterson and a rebuild in the forward department are sorely needed.

This could take one window – but there are other areas they should probably look at too and it may take a couple of windows for their young midfielders to fully thrive at this level anyway.

Winning back-to-back promotions would be a big boost but would that help them in the long term? It would leave them in a strong financial position – but they would probably come straight back down unless they perform miracles in the transfer market and on the pitch.

And with the need to perform miracles in the transfer market, what about their strategy? They would probably have to abandon their strategy of recruiting young players and developing them.