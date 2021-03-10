‘Their fate could be sealed’ – EFL pundit shares relegation prediction that will worry Sheffield Wednesday fans

Sheffield Wednesday’s fate could be sealed in ‘the next month or so’, according to EFL pundit Andy Hinchcliffe.

The Owls are enduring a torrid season in which they find themselves battling at the bottom end of the Championship to preserve their status in the second tier.

However with just 12 games left and seven points from safety it seems that there’s plenty of work to do at Hillsborough.

Wednesday will have been hoping that the two matches with Rotherham United and Reading could have seen them kick-start their road to survival, but according to Hinchcliffe, avoiding the drop looks like it could be a very tough ask.

Speaking on the Sky Sports’ EFL Podcast, Hinchcliffe said: “They were of course two huge games. I think every game when you are struggling and battling relegation are huge but when you play against Rotherham at home that is a game you really need to win.

“If you lose it in the way that they did with such a late, late goal, it’s devastating and then going away from home to Reading that’s really a team you don’t want to play when you have just lost a game in the way that they have so I was not really surprised they lost that one.

“I have always thought this season that they would have enough quality players to just about save themselves.

“I can understand why Darren [Moore] went there. It was a big choice to make with how Doncaster were doing but I could understand it.

“But he must have been looking at these two games, certainly the Rotherham game, and thought ‘if I could go there and have that new manager bounce and win that game, then we have a real chance of moving forward quickly’ but it all in two games seems to have completely turned the other way.

“They have lost the points but also in terms of psychologically what that will do to them is very tough.

“You also look at the games they have got coming up in the next few matches in Norwich, Barnsley, Watford and Cardiff to play so their fate could be sealed over the next month or so.”

The verdict

Unfortunately time is running out for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls have had plenty of time to try and get themselves away from the bottom of the table but results simply haven’t been good enough over the duration of the season.

Barring a late flurry of good results I think that their fate is sealed – something that is such a shame for a club as big as Sheffield Wednesday.