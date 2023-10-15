Highlights Swindon Town is aiming for a League One return and has brought in several new players to help achieve this goal.

The team has had some early season setbacks with back-to-back league defeats, but also has some impressive wins under its belt.

Several key players, including Tyrese Shade and Charlie Austin, are set to leave the club in 2024 if they don't sign new contracts next summer.

Swindon Town are in and around the play-off fight, hoping third time's the charm in the quest for a League One return.

The Robins have suffered a slight knock to their early season form with back-to-back league defeats to Notts County and Bradford City on their travels.

Wins against Sutton United, Walsall, Grimsby Town as well as a 6-0 emphatic win over Crawley Town, meanwhile, have put Swindon in good stead, an improvement on last season's finish which saw them fall 14 points behind the play-off picture.

Nevertheless, Michael Flynn's side have brought in a wealth of new fresh faces to take them to the next level and get the club back in the third tier for the first time since 2021.

Swindon Town - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Tariq Uwakwe Crewe Alexandra Permanent Liam Kinsella Walsall Permanent Brooklyn Genesini AFC Bournemouth Permanent Udoka Godwin-Malife Forest Green Rovers Permanent Dan Kemp MK Dons Loan Jake Young Bradford City Loan Murphy Mahoney QPR Loan Benn Ward Burnley Loan Lewis Ward Without Club Permanent

While many new faces have come through the doors in recent months, FLW have fast-forwarded to the end of the season to look at which players are set to be leaving in 2024 if a new contract is not agreed by next summer.

Tyrese Shade

The former Solihull Moors and Leicester City youngster has grown accustomed to the challenges of League Two football with consistent minutes in the past two seasons with both Walsall and Swindon.

The 23-year-old, who played 39 times in the league for the Saddlers, replicated such feat in Wiltshire, scoring four goals last term and has continued to play his part off the bench so far this season.

Charlie Austin

The Premier League and EFL veteran is back in Swindon Town colours for a second successive season in what could be his footballing swansong.

The 34-year-old, who scored 31 league goals for Swindon Town as a youngster, went on to become a goalscoring regular for the likes of Burnley and Queens Park Rangers, scoring 18 top-flight goals for the latter in 2015.

Subsequent moves to Southampton, West Bromwich Albion, a return to QPR and a short stint down under with Brisbane Roar has brought the talisman back home, scoring nine goals in 20 matches last campaign and, still going strong, has since signed a one-year extension.

Remeao Hutton

The 25-year-old wing-back has excelled since moving from Barrow in 2022, proving to be a serious force at both ends of the pitch.

Making 70 league appearances for both Stevenage and the Bluebirds prior to the move, Hutton immediately slotted into the side, recording 12 assists in 44 League Two outings and has continued to be a standout contributor in the Swindon eleven.

Tom Brewitt

The former Liverpool academy man enjoyed spells with AFC Fylde and Morecambe before moving across the pond, playing for the likes of USL Championship side Hartford Athletic.

Brewitt later returned to England on a short-term deal with Swindon last season, playing 12 League Two matches, and has continued to feature in the heart of the defence after signing a one-year extension.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy

The Aston Villa academy graduate experienced loan spells with Cambridge United, Tranmere Rovers and Derby County before moving to Cypriot side Pafos in 2021.

The 25-year-old forward has since returned to England where he looks for more regular game time, featuring 23 times last season, while making most of his appearances from off the bench so far this year.

George McEachran

The former England youth international was a regular in the Chelsea youth sides, amid loan spells to Dutch sides Cambuur and MVV Maastricht, but has since moved into the senior world on a permanent basis with the Robins.

The midfielder playing 16 times in League Two last campaign and looks to be a positive asset to the Swindon ranks as he continues his development.

Tom Clayton

The young defender has quickly adapted to senior football, playing 32 times for Swindon last season in his first proper test in League Two.

The 22-year-old signed a two-year deal last summer after progressing through the Liverpool ranks, becoming captain for the U23s squad.

Frazer Blake-Tracy

An established EFL defender following recent spells with Burton Albion and Peterborough United, Blake-Tracy has slotted into the Town backline seamlessly, featuring 34 times last season.

Progressing through the non-league ranks, the 28-year-old has continued to shine this season after an initial successful loan spell from the Brewers last season.

Reece Devine

Devine has not had much experience at senior level after coming through the Manchester United ranks, playing a collective 14 league matches for Walsall and St. Johnstone prior to his move to the County Ground last summer.

The young defender, however, has featured just once in the league since arriving while a serious hamstring injury has left him out of contention since March.