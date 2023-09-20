Highlights Dominic Iorfa, a versatile defender, could be an appealing target for clubs in January as he enters the final year of his contract at Sheffield Wednesday.

Michael Smith, a striker with a proven goalscoring record, may attract interest from Football League clubs in January as he is in the final year of his contract.

Cameron Dawson, who played a key role in Wednesday's promotion last season, may start to attract attention in January as he seeks a number one spot and his contract is set to expire in the summer.

This summer's transfer window certainly proved to be a rather busy one at Sheffield Wednesday.

Following the club's promotion from League One back to the Championship at the end of last season, there were plenty of incomings at Hillsborough, for new manager Xisco Munoz to integrate into his new first-team squad.

In total, no fewer than 12 new senior players were brought into the club, either permanently or on loan before the window closed at the start of September.

However, there were also a number of departures from Hillsborough over the course of the market, with six senior players moving on from the club.

There were also some players reported to be the subject of interest from elsewhere who ultimately remained at the club beyond the deadline, meaning their futures may once again come into focus, when the transfer window opens again in January.

It is those indivduals that we are focusing on today, by taking a look at three Sheffield Wednesday players who could be the subject of some considerable transfer speculation once the market opens again at the turn of the year, right here.

3 Dominic Iorfa

Iorfa was one Sheffield Wednesday player who did attract some considerable links with a move elsewhere over the course of the summer transfer window.

The Owls' Championship rivals Preston North End, and Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb, were both credited with an interest in the defender, although no move ultimately materialised before the window closed, although it would not be a surprise if interest emerged again come January.

As things stand, Iorfa is now entering the final year of his contract at Hillsborough, meaning he could be affordable for interested clubs. Add in the fact that he is a versatile defender who at 28-years-old has both experience and time remaining in his career, and you feel he could turn out to be an appealing target for plenty of clubs in just a few month's time.

2 Michael Smith

Smith is another player who was linked with a move away back in the summer, when League One side Derby County thought to have been keen to sign the 31-year-old.

However, Smith would remain at Wednesday beyond the end of the window, and has since revealed that he always wanted to stay at Hillsborough this summer.

Even so, good strikers with proven goalscoring records are always in demand when the market is open, so with Smith now in the final year of his contract at Hillsborough, it would be little surprise to see Football League clubs taking a look at him again come January.

1 Cameron Dawson

While he hasn't always been number one between the posts at Hillsborough, Dawson did eventually become first choice for Wednesday towards the end of last season, managing to play a key role in their eventual promotion to the Championship.

However, the signing of Devis Vasquez from AC Milan looks to have pushed Dawson back down the pecking order at Sheffield Wednesday, and he has not played in the Championship since the opening day defeat to Southampton.

At 28-years-old, and having been in and out of this side on many occasions, Dawson may want to finally nail down a number one spot for himself somewhere, meaning that with his contract also due to expire in the summer, he could be another who starts to attract attention in the lead-up to, and during, the January window.