Highlights Left-back Cohen Bramall is likely to face continued speculation in the transfer window due to his consistent performances for Rotherham United.

Defender Tolaji Bola's exclusion from the club's squad list leaves him in a precarious position, and he may need to move to a non-league side for playing time even before January.

Cameron Humphreys has been linked with a move away from Rotherham, with interest from Derby County, Swansea City, and Coventry City expected to carry over into the new year.

Rotherham made plenty of moves in the summer window, and that is set to continue in January.

The Yorkshire-based club have been able to bring in a number of new players into their squad since the start of the summer transfer window, whilst letting many depart on either permanent or temporary moves.

Rotherham United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Sam Nombe Exeter City Permanent Andre Green Slo. Bratislava Permanent Cafu Nottingham Forest Permanent Grant Hall Middlesbrough Permanent Dillon Phillips Cardiff City Permanent Christ Tiehi Slovan Liberec Permanent Fred Onyedinma Luton Town Loan Arvin Appiah UD Almeria Loan Sebastian Revan Aston Villa Loan Dexter Lembikisa Wolves Loan Sam Clucas Free Agent Permanent

Rotherham United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Chiedozie Ogbene Luton Town Permanent Wes Harding Millwall Permanent Josh Vickers Derby County Permanent Richard Wood Doncaster Rovers Permanent Ben Wiles Huddersfield Town Permanent Conor Washington Derby County Permanent Jamie McCart Barnsley Loan Peter Kioso Peterborough United Loan Josh Kayode Carlisle United Loan Jake Hull Buxton Loan Curtis Durose Scarborough Loan Joel Holvey Gainsborough Loan Robbie Hemfrey Without Club Permanent Mackenzie Warne Without Club Permanent

They had a fairly successful window, holding onto the likes of Viktor Johansson, but they also lost Chiedoze Ogbene to newly promoted Luton Town, and the club had to deal with a player like Joshua Kayode refusing to leave permanently despite having 10+ League One clubs willing to pay a fee for him, according to the Rotherham Advertiser.

But, much like every year, the transfer rumours continue to roll around, even though we have over three months until contracted players are allowed to be acquired by other teams.

Some Rotherham players will be monitored over that three-month period, and that interest will only build as we get towards the turn of the year.

Here are THREE Rotherham United players already facing up to a January full of speculation..

Cohen Bramall

The left-back was impressive throughout his first season with the Millers, and his second as a Championship player. For a team that was going to be in and around a relegation battle, he was consistently good.

His play in the 2022/23 season earned him some interest over the summer. Rotherham manager Matt Taylor said that there was at least one club who had enquired about the 27-year-old. "There was a phone call; nothing official," said the boss.

Well, he has started this season in the same vein of form, and those rumours and enquiries are likely to persist.

It isn't known which clubs, in what league, were asking about the services of the former Arsenal youngster, but there's likely to be more phone calls made, involving his name, in the first month of 2024.

Tolaji Bola

The defender is in a rather precarious position. He has been left out of the club's squad list that has been sent to the EFL, meaning that he is ineligible to play league games for the club.

This is despite the club having an extra space available on their list that they could have given to the 24-year-old. They, instead, decided to leave a space open in the hopes of signing a free agent; that signing turned out to be Clucas.

Rotherham were trying to facilitate a loan move for Bola over the summer, but nothing got worked out.

“We've tried to get him out on loan for the last three months,” said the manager, via the Rotherham Advertiser. “We just couldn't get it done. We got close with a couple of options but nothing ever materialised. It's a real shame for Tolaji."

He is now in footballing no man's land. His only chance at first team football, before 2024, is a move to a non-league side. The expectation will be for him to make a move in January.

Cameron Humphreys

Humphreys is another one who has been linked with a move away from Yorkshire. TEAMtalk reported that Derby County were interested in reuniting him with former coach Paul Warne.

He didn't make any moves, despite other reports from TEAMtalk linking him with a move to Swansea City or Coventry City. You'd expect all of that interest to carry over into the new year.