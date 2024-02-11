Portsmouth could be set for a mass exodus come the end of the 2023/24 season.

Richard Hughes and John Mousinho are trying to plot a return to the Championship, with an impressive January window putting Pompey firmly among the automatic promotion favourites.

However, due to the nature of contracts handed out at Fratton Park, there are a number of players who are entering the final months of their current deals.

Here we take a look at the TEN players out of contract at the end of the season.

Matt Macey

The former Arsenal youngster re-signed in January on a deal until the end of the season.

Macey enjoyed an excellent spell with Pompey during the 2022/23 season but was released by Luton Town upon his contract expiring in 2023.

With Will Norris currently Pompey's number one, it remains to be seen if the 29-year-old will be offered fresh terms ahead of next season.

Ryan Schofield

Ryan Schofield signed as Pompey's number two in the summer after leaving Huddersfield Town.

The 24-year-old has struggled for form when given the chance and endured a torrid time during Pompey's 5-2 EFL trophy defeat to AFC Wimbledon.

Having been left out of the Blues' last five match-day squads, he will almost certainly depart come the summer.

Toby Steward

Toby Steward, 18, has spent the first part of the 2023/24 season on loan with Gosport Borough but has since returned to Fratton Park.

Despite the goalkeeper's contract expiring in the summer, Mousinho has spoken highly of Steward which could mean an extension is in the offing.

"He has really pushed on this year, I thought he was excellent in pre-season. The next part of his profession is to go out and prove himself at Gosport’s level and hopefully can then go up the levels pretty quickly," Mousinho told The Portsmouth News.

"The aim for Toby is, at some point, to challenge for the number one spot at Pompey. As a goalkeeper at 18 he has quite a few years to do that, there’s no rush. If he does it at the age of 24 then great."

Sean Raggett

28-year-old Sean Raggett signed a two-year contract extension in 2022.

Having spent the first part of the season on the bench, the former Lincoln defender has deputised for the injured Regan Poole and has barely put a foot wrong.

However, with Poole returning in the summer and Tom McIntyre joining from Reading, Raggett's Pompey career could well be entering its latter stages.

Connor Ogilvie

One player Mousinho will be eager to agree new terms with is 27-year-old Connor Ogilvie.

The dependable left-back has returned to Pompey's starting XI in recent weeks and has displayed his excellent defensive capability.

Pompey extended the left-back's deal last summer and talks will have to take place to prevent the former Spurs youngster departing come the end of the campaign.

Joe Rafferty

Joe Rafferty was signed in the summer of 2022 by Danny Cowley and has impressed during his year-and-a-half on the south coast.

With the 30-year-old playing an important part in Mousinho's promotion-chasing side, there's every chance of the club looking to extend the Liverpudlian's Fratton Park deal.

Zak Swanson

23-year-old Zak Swanson was one of Danny Cowley's first signings and impressed during his first campaign at Fratton Park.

However, the former Arsenal man has been blighted by injury during the 2023/24 season.

"We are just weighing up whether we can rehab it or whether it will need minor surgery on it in the New Year," said Mousinho on Swanson's current set back.

"It’s the other side of his groin, the same problem on the other side. That’s not ideal."

Pompey do hold an option to extend the right-back's contract which could prevent an exit come the end of the season.

Joe Morrell

Joe Morrell is another player who could be offered another 12 months at Fratton Park.

The Blues do hold an option to extend the 26-year-old's three-year deal and after his recent performances, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Wales international offered fresh terms.

Marlon Pack

Pack's performances have caught the eye for Mousinho's table-topping Blues.

The 32-year-old returned to his boyhood club in June 2022 and sees his current deal expire in the summer.

After his excellent campaign to date, a year extension is certainly not out of the question as long as the terms are right.for the former Cardiff and Bristol City midfielder.

Josh Martin

Former Barnsley winger Josh Martin signed for the Blues on a short-term deal in November and has been used sparingly by Mousinho.

Despite his lack of minutes, Pompey opted to extend his deal until the end of the season. However, it seems unlikely the wideman will be offered a new contract.