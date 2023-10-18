Highlights Key takeaways:

Joao Pedro has performed well for Brighton, scoring 2 goals and providing 1 assist in the Premier League, and 3 goals in the Europa League.

Ismaila Sarr has scored 3 goals in 6 Ligue 1 appearances for Olympique Marseille, who are currently 6th in the French top flight.

Christian Kabasele has made 4 appearances for Serie A club Udinese and has been in the starting lineup 50% of the time, with the club currently sitting 17th in the league.

This summer's transfer window was important for Watford FC.

The club failed to bounce back up to the Premier League last season and will have been keen to put together a squad capable of challenging for promotion under Valérien Ismaël this season.

As a result, the team from Hertfordshire signed a number of new players before the close of the market in early September.

However, there were also plenty of departures from the club to make space for the arrivals and it is those who left the Hornets who we are focusing on today.

Here we've taken a look at the 19 players that left Watford in the summer and how they've fared since.

Joao Pedro

Joao Pedro joined Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion for £30m in the summer.

Since moving to the South Coast the 22-year-old has scored two top-flight goals and has registered one assist in eight games.

It is arguably in the Europa League where striker Pedro has done his best work this season with the Brazilian having scored three goals in two European matches.

Brighton are currently sixth in the Premier League after eight games but are bottom of Europa League Group B having failed to win a game in the competition thus far.

Ismaila Sarr

Right-winger Ismaila Sarr was the second most expensive departure from Watford in the summer with the 25-year-old Senegalese joining Olympique Marseille for a fee of £15m.

Coincidentally Sarr's new club is in the same Europa League group as Pedro's Brighton with the French Club second in group B.

25-year-old Sarr hasn't scored in his solitary Europa League appearance against Brighton but has scored three goals in six Ligue 1 appearances.

Marseille are sixth in the French top flight after eight games.

Christian Kabasele

Defender Christian Kabasele joined Serie A club Udinese in the summer. He has made four appearances making the starting eleven 50% of the time as his new club currently sit 17th in Serie A.

William Troost- Ekong

Troost- Ekong signed for Greek club PAOK Salonika in July.

The defender has made five appearances and been booked once. They sit third in the top flight of Greek football.

They also participate in Conference League Group G- Troost-Ekong has made two appearances and PAOK are top of their group following a 3-2 win at HJK Helsinki and a 2-1 win against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Joseph Hungbo

23-year-old Hungbo left Watford for Bundesliga 2. club FC Nuremberg.

The right-winger has made five appearances and the club who are 13th in the current table.

Ignacio Pussetto

The 27-year-old winger is at CA Huracan.

The Argentine club are currently third bottom in the top flight and Pussetto has made seven appearances in league and cup, scoring twice and getting sent off once.

Britt Assombalonga

The Congolese international left England to join Turkish Club Antalyaspor.

The 30-year-old striker has made seven appearances and his club are 13th in the Turkish top flight.

Mario Gaspar

32-year-old Gaspar is now in Spain's second division with Elche CF. The club is 16th and Gaspar has seven appearances to his name.

Leandro Bacuna

32-year-old Bacuna joined Dutch club FC Groningen in the summer.

He has made nine appearances, made two assists and has been on the receiving end of one yellow card.

Craig Cathcart

The 34-year-old defender retired in September after signing for Belgian First Division Club KV Kortrijk that same month.

Dan Gosling

The 33-year-old midfielder is currently without a club.

Tom Cleverley

Cleverly announced his retirement from football on July 1st 2023 upon expiration of his Watford contract.

Loan departures

Ashley Fletcher

Fletcher is currently on loan to Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship and has currently made 10 appearances for the Owls.

Kwadwo Baah

Baah joined Burton Albion on loan and has made ten appearances scoring once and assisting once. He has been booked three times.

Jorge Cabezas

The Columbian joined New York Red Bulls and has played four times for the MLS club.

Samuel Kalu

26-year-old Kalu is on loan at Swiss Club FC Lausanne-Sport and the Nigerian has two yellow cards and an assist in four games.

Three Watford players joined Udinese on loan

Domingos Quina (pictured) and two of his Watford team mates Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye and Joao Ferrerira are all currently on loan at Serie A Udinese.

They are currently 17th in Serie A and Goalkeeper Okoye has yet to play any minutes. Qunia has two appearances Ferrerira has seven appearances and one yellow card.