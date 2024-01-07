Highlights Jonathan Rowe has been a standout player for Norwich City this season, with 10 goals and 2 assists in the Championship.

Premier League clubs, including Wolves, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, and Tottenham, have shown interest in signing Rowe.

It would be detrimental for Norwich City to sell Rowe, as he has been a consistent performer and holds the key to their play-off ambitions.

Norwich City academy graduate Jonathan Rowe has been enjoying his breakthrough season with the Canaries and has featured in 24 of the 26 Championship games David Wagner's men have played this season, starting on 22 occasions.

The 20-year-old has re-paid the faith Wagner has instilled in him by scoring ten goals and providing two assists so far in the Championship and the youngster looks as though he has a promising career ahead of him.

His impressive performances in the second tier have caught the eye of Premier League clubs, as TeamTalk revealed back in October that Wolves, Aston Villa, and Crystal Palace are all keen on Rowe, while the Daily Mail have linked the England Under-21 star with Tottenham.

The Canaries have experienced some rough patches this season, including a winless month of October, but Rowe has remained a consistent shining light among the Carrow Road outfit's ranks, and any sale of the starlet could be a huge spanner in the works in terms of a play-off push.

Wagner's side are 13th in the Championship table, five points below the play-off places and have plenty of ground to make up if they are to mount a promotion challenge, but Rowe could hold the key to a successful campaign.

Selling Rowe could wreck the Canaries' play-off credentials

Sky Sports EFL commentator Don Goodman has warned the Canaries against cashing in on the in-demand youngster this month.

He exclusively told Football League World: "I don't think that Norwich need to (sell Rowe) from a financial point of view.

"Off the pitch, it has been a very, very well run club.

"They've sold an awful lot of talent for an awful lot of money over the last sort of three, four years, and obviously they've had Premier League parachute payments.

"I think from a purely financial point of view, they don't need to sell him, and he's tied down to a reasonably lengthy contract, so it would take something astronomical to get him out of there.

"If he did leave there, then with that would be all their hopes of a play-off place, which is remarkable when you consider how many goals they concede.

"I do think if they lost him, he's added 10 goals and two assists (in the Championship), I just think it would be the wrong message for the fans, the wrong message for the ambition of the football club, and it really would put them on the backfoot.

"They have to do everything they can to keep him."

It makes sense for both parties if Rowe stays at the Canaries

As happens frequently with young Championship talent, Rowe has been the subject of transfer speculation relating to a multitude of Premier League clubs, but at this stage in his career, he should not push for a move.

The environment at the Canaries is one in which Rowe is thriving and developing at a steady pace, while most importantly of all, the 20-year-old is guaranteed game-time, which is the most important thing any footballer should want.

And for Rowe, positive performances for Wagner's side increase the likelihood of future selection for Lee Carsley's England Under-21 squad, something which could prove to be key in the youngster's development.

At a Premier League side, especially a side higher up in the table such as Villa and Spurs, who the ace has been linked with, Rowe would not be afforded anywhere near the same amount of playing time he has at the Canaries.

If the Canaries retain the services of Rowe this transfer window, it would be a win-win scenario for both parties, as the starlet holds the key to the small chance Wagner's side still have of finishing in the play-offs.