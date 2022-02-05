‘The wrong choice’ – Michael O’Neill speaks candidly about Stoke City man’s transfer decision

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill believes Tashan Oakley-Boothe’s decision to reject a loan move to Burton Albion in the latter stages of the January transfer window was the ‘wrong choice’, speaking to Stoke-on-Trent Live.

Football League World exclusively reported back on deadline day that the 21-year-old was set to link up with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side on a temporary spell for the remainder of the season, providing the former England youth international with more first-team chances.

He had failed to make a single first-team appearance for the Potters this term, and although this was partly due to the back fracture he sustained back in the spring, he has been an unused substitute in all four of his senior matchday squad appearances during the 2021/22 campaign thus far.

Quiz: Did Stoke City win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

1 of 25 H v Reading W L D

With this and Lewis Baker joining the Staffordshire outfit on a permanent deal from Chelsea last month, his game time is likely to be limited and this is why he was presented with the opportunity to take the step down and arrive on a temporary deal at the Pirelli Stadium.

However, Oakley-Boothe personally rejected that opportunity despite the Potters not standing in his way, with the 21-year-old seemingly wanting to stay put and fight for regular playing time in the second tier instead.

O’Neill spoke about this rejection in his pre-match press conference ahead of his side’s FA Cup tie with Wigan Athletic – and was brutally honest about the route he thinks the young midfielder should have taken.

The Northern Irishman said: “It was an opportunity for Tashan to go and play but unfortunately he didn’t want to do that.

“It always remains the player’s choice. I thought it was the wrong choice but I can only advise the player who’s under contract.

“He played in the under-23s game on Tuesday and reported a tight groin. I think he came off more as a precaution because he has been training the rest of the week.”

The Verdict:

You could look at this rejection in one of two ways.

Looking more on the negative side, this was a good chance for Oakley-Boothe to step down and show he’s too good not to be competing in the Championship, so the fact he’s decided against this move could be seen as a missed opportunity.

Cameos alone won’t help his development and considering he’s 21, playing Under-23s football isn’t going to enhance his career too much despite how talented the second-tier side’s academy is.

That regular game time at youth level may have helped him to settle back into action – but now he’s back and fit – getting senior minutes under his belt surely had to be the priority.

However, injuries or suspension could still see Oakley-Boothe get some game time and there’s always the chance he will be required to come in and do a job.

From there, he would have had the chance to try and retain his starting spot, so there was pros and cons to making the move.