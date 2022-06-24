“The writing’s on the wall” – Carlton Palmer delivers verdict on forward’s immediate West Brom future

Steve Bruce is currently looking to assemble a squad that can compete for promotion in the Championship next season at West Brom, making a strong start with the additions of John Swift and Jed Wallace.

One player who might not be part of Bruce’s plans going into the new season is Callum Robinson, with the Baggies set to listen for offers for the 27-year-old, as per a report from The Athletic.

Arriving on loan from Sheffield United in January 2020, Robinson penned down a five-year deal at The Hawthorns ahead of the following campaign.

Giving his take on Robinson’s situation at the Midlands club, Carlton Palmer told FLW: “I would think that if Steve Bruce does not see him as part of his first-team, then I would think Steve would listen to offers for him so he can use that money for somebody that is going to be effective for him in his first team in the way that he wants to play.

“So, you know that when a club has said, and the manager said he’s prepared to listen to offers, you know that the writing’s on the wall.”

The verdict

Still a very talented footballer, Robinson has struggled to fully adapt at West Brom, with the 27-year-old seeing a lot of appearances from the bench under both Bruce and Valerien Ismael.

It will be interesting to see if any interest emerges in the forward this summer and whether clubs are able to meet the valuation set by the Baggies or offer a suitable personal deal.

Bruce is evidently moving in a new direction this summer and is looking to assemble a squad that can deliver automatic promotion, with big decisions like Robinson’s immediate future a difficult one to assess.

Still offering lots of desirable attributes at Championship level, he could even be considered as a loan option for Championship clubs to consider.