“The writing was on the wall” – Hull City fan pundit offers verdict on Shota Arveladze exit

Despite a poor season last year, Hull City looked like they would be entering this term in much better shape after making a number of good signings over the summer transfer window.

Following the club’s takeover at the start of 2022, new chairman Acun Ilicali was keen to give manager Shota Arveladze a chance to manage in better circumstances.

However, despite the number of arrivals during the summer, this season hasn’t got off to the greatest start for the Tigers who sit 20th in the league having lost five of their ten opening games this season.

As a result of this, Hull announced the departure of Arveladze today despite the fact the club face Luton Town tonight.

Given we have just come out of an international break, the timing of this one is weird, but we asked FLW’s Hull City fan pundit Ant Northgraves for his thoughts on the sacking: “Yeah, the timing did seem odd. I think a lot of fans wanted it at beginning of the international break so you had time to bring in a manager who could then have time to gel with the squad without the added pressure of a match.

“But it’s clear from the club statement that they wanted to give him time and they had multiple meetings throughout the international break and it’s clear that the views for the future of the club weren’t aligned I think the wording was, so decided to part ways.

“Realistically I think Shota had lost a lot of the fans faith, unfortunately the writing was on the wall for him and we wish him well for the future but we never saw that exciting, attacking football that we were promised.

“When he was hired, you know we forgave him for it last season because we had a much less calibre of squad shall we say but we’ve signed a lot of attacking talent this season and somehow got worse at attacking.

“Yes okay, maybe he had his hands tied with injuries but a manager’s job is to get the best out of the players he has at his disposal and find a way to win and Shota wasn’t doing that and not only were we losing games, the performances were dire, if you’re at least playing well, you’ve got some form of defence there but we’re actually playing shocking as well.

“Yeah, it was definitely time for him to go.”

The Verdict:

Hull had started this season in poor form and given how many new signings the Tigers made over the summer, you can understand why the club felt it was necessary to make a change.

As Ant points out, the club haven’t been playing particularly well and there haven’t been any encouraging features in the side as a way to look forward so it was better to make the move now rather than leaving it too long.

That being said, the timing of this is bizarre, especially when Hull have a game this evening and they have had the whole international break to make this decision and then bring someone else in.

With a lot of games upcoming this month, fans will no doubt be hoping that conversations about the next manager have already started.