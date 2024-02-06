Highlights Coventry City let Kyle McFadzean leave on a free transfer, signaling the end of an era and the passing of the torch to younger defenders.

McFadzean's departure was the right decision as his performance had declined, and he deserved the opportunity to play football elsewhere at his age.

Coventry City handled the situation well, giving McFadzean a free transfer and allowing him to reunite with a former teammate at Blackburn Rovers.

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Like most clubs in the EFL, Coventry City were busy throughout the month of January.

Constantly looking at ways in which to strengthen, the Sky Blues were active right up until the transfer deadline, even bringing in a player on transfer deadline day.

Coventry City's January 2024 transfer window Transfers in Player Deal Joined/Joined from Reported Fee Victor Torp Permanent Sarpsborg £1.2 million Ephron Mason-Clark Permanent Peterborough United £3.5 million Transfers out Kyle McFadzean Permanent Blackburn Rovers Free Tom Costello Permanent Galway United Free Justin Obikwu Loan Grimsby Town N/A Ephron Mason-Clark Loan Peterborough United N/A

Coventry City let Kyle McFadzean join Blackburn Rovers

One interesting outgoing at the club during the window, though, as you can see above, was that of experienced centre-half Kyle McFadzean.

The 36-year-old departed the CBS Arena to join Blackburn Rovers ahead of the transfer deadline, doing so on a free transfer.

Considering McFadzean's move was made possible by the Sky Blues allowing him to leave, we wanted to know what Coventry City supporters thought of the decision.

To help us understand that, we spoke to FLW's Sky Blues fan pundit Neil Littlewood to get his thoughts on McFadzean's departure.

Right time to allow McFadzean to leave

"Absolutely gutted to see Fadz go, it feels like the end of an era," Neil explained to FLW when discussing the experienced defender's departure.

"What a servant he's been to the club. An absolute mountain of a man."

"But, the timing was absolutely right. He hasn't played since November and when he has played this season, he's looked a shadow of what he has done the past two years where he's arguably been our best defender.

"You could tell the writing was on the wall when we brought in three centre-halves in the summer and Joel Latibeaudiere who can play in that sort of role. Bobby Thomas, Liam Kitching - they've been absolutely brilliant and it feels as though the torch has been passed a little bit.

"He hasn't grumbled, he hasn't complained, but I think at his age, he needs to be playing football at this point of his career, and he deserves that."

Not only does Neil feel the timing was right, but also says he is happy with how the club handled the situation.

"I'm glad that the club handled it the way that they did," he added.

"They gave him the free transfer, they didn't try and stand in his way, they've let him go.

"He's friends with Dom Hyam from his time at Cov, and from what I can gather from the interviews that he's done, he's going to be staying with Dom Hyam up there.

"So that's good from that point of view to see he's finally going to be playing football again, he's finally going to be happy again.

"And, fair play to Blackburn. They've got themselves an absolute stalwart, an experienced centre-half who should help them for the rest of the season, just hopefully not the second to last game of the season when we go there.

"The writing's on the wall though there isn't it - if we need a result to get into the play-offs, we have to go to Blackburn away similar to last year.

"I'm not expecting a Ben Wilson goal, but I'll take a Kyle McFadzean own-goal in the 89th minute."

McFadzean's Coventry career in numbers

Although it faded out in the end, and it was probably the right time for him to depart, as outlined by Neil above, we must not forget what a fine career McFadzean had for the Sky Blues.

Related Coventry City should expect Viktor Gyokeres benefits this summer: View The Swedish striker will surely see the Sky Blues make further profit in the coming months.

The defender departs the CBS Arena having played for the club in both League One and the Championship, and a significant role in their recent ascent.

Indeed, since 2019, McFadzean has racked up 171 appearances in all competitions.

It will certainly be interesting to see how he gets on at Blackburn for the remainder of the season.