Middlesbrough have strengthened their goalkeeping department already this summer and, unsurprisingly, so.

With Zack Steffen, Joe Lumley and Luke Daniels all departing the club, they needed at least two shot-stoppers and they have managed to recruit two, with Seny Dieng coming in from Queens Park Rangers to be Boro's first-choice shot-stopper.

That's a very confident statement to make considering their other stoppers may have something to say about that - but Dieng may not have moved to the Riverside unless he was guaranteed regular first-team football after establishing himself as a solid Championship goalkeeper.

Tom Glover has also joined the club, coming from his home nation in Australia to link up with Michael Carrick on Teesside.

He may be competing with Liam Roberts for a spot on the bench, with all three stoppers likely to be in stiff competition for as much game time as possible.

The trio are all under 30 at this point and with that in mind, all three will be desperate to make as many appearances as possible.

Is there a future for Liam Roberts at Middlesbrough?

Roberts may be gutted about the fact a younger keeper has come in rather than someone like Daniels, who is much older and may be more content sitting in the stands.

Glover, on the other hand, wouldn't have come across from the other side of the world to be a spectator and he may be hoping to be Dieng's successor between the sticks if the ex-QPR man leaves, suffers a dip in form or sustains an injury.

Unfortunately for Roberts, he may now fall down the pecking order because he hasn't been able to prove his worth at a high enough level.

Spending a decent chunk of his career at Walsall, he then moved to then-League Two side Northampton Town and spent a season then before his switch to Boro.

Carrick will be desperate for his starting keeper to have experience at a high level in his side's quest to get back to the Premier League - and Roberts doesn't have that at the moment.

Glover, on the other hand, has experience playing in the Australian top tier.

In fairness, Roberts has rarely been given an opportunity to prove his worth on Teesside and he will have extra motivation to do well because of that.

Pre-season will give him the chance to impress - but he will need to stand out to give himself a good chance of starting on the opening day against Millwall.

He wasn't involved against York City yesterday though.

How long does Liam Roberts have left on his contract?

The 28-year-old only has one year left on his deal and with this in mind, he will need to impress during the 2023/24 campaign if he wants to have any chance of staying at the club.

This will be an uphill battle considering the competition he faces for a starting spot though and considering Glover has joined, he isn't even guaranteed to play in cup games.

At this stage, Roberts' future looks bleak with Dieng and Glover being tied down to long-term deals this summer, so he may benefit from securing an exit this summer.

Another factor that may work against Roberts is the fact he wasn't a Carrick signing - he came in whilst Boro were under the stewardship of Chris Wilder.