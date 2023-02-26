“The writing is on the wall” – Will Burnley part ways with defender in the summer? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley have a big decision to make on experienced defender Matt Lowton during the summer, with the player failing to become a key part of Vincent Kompany’s plans this season.

In fact, he made just two competitive appearances for the Clarets this season before his loan switch to Huddersfield Town, with both of those displays coming in the Carabao Cup.

Spending much of this season out of the matchday squad altogether, it will have taken him time to adapt to life at the John Smith’s Stadium but with plenty of game time under his belt with the Terriers so far, he will be keen to make an impact under new manager Neil Warnock between now and the end of the season.

Think you’re a hardcore Burnley fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 How many points did Burnley amass during their title-winning 2015/16 Championship campaign? 86 88 89 93

His parent club and Huddersfield are in contrasting situations at this stage, with the Terriers’ main assignment being based on getting themselves out of the relegation zone and ensuring they are in the Championship beyond the end of this campaign.

Focusing more on Lowton, his contract at Turf Moor expires at the end of the season and with this in mind, are the Clarets expected to offload him at that point?

We asked three of our writers at FLW for their verdicts.

Ben Wignall

I do think Lowton’s time at Burnley is done.

He has been a great servant for the Clarets since he signed in 2015 and for a fee of around £1m, he has well and truly been value for money.

However, as the club has evolved over the last year, it has left Lowton on the sidelines – with Connor Roberts and Vitinho more attacking and quicker options at right-back it is understandable as to why Kompany did not have room for him.

Lowton and Burnley should be parting ways this summer when his contract expires, but he’s showing at Huddersfield currently that he could still pick up a Championship deal for a year perhaps – he will be 34 though by the start of next season so it looks as though he’s coming towards the final years of his career.

Toby Wilding

It wouldn’t feel like a huge surprise to see Lowton moved on by Burnley in the summer.

The fact that he was loaned out by the Clarets in the January window, does seem to suggest that he is well down the pecking order at Turf Moor, even when they are at Championship level.

As a result, with Kompany’s side looking unstoppable in their pursuit of a return to the Premier League, it is hard to imagine his prospects there for next season being all that bright, especially given they will likely want to strengthen further in the transfer window.

So with his contract expiring in the summer, those circumstances seem to suggest that a new deal for Lowton doesn’t really seem necessary for Burnley, meaning a parting of the ways could be best for all concerned.

Adam Jones

It would be difficult to see him winning a new contract at this point.

With Connor Roberts and Vitinho already available as options and both potentially staying at Turf Moor for the long term, he probably wouldn’t get into the matchday squad regularly.

And it would even be difficult to see him being part of the 25-man squad, with a young academy star potentially a better alternative to the 33-year-old at this point.

Considering he is surplus to requirements at the Clarets’ current level, should Kompany really expect him to play a role at the top level again with the club likely to be promoted?

The writing is on the wall for the experienced full-back – and it’s time for him to start searching for a new club ahead of the summer.