‘The writing could be on the wall’ – Tom Lawrence’s future at Derby County: The verdict

Derby County attacking midfielder Tom Lawrence has attracted the attention of a whole host of Championship clubs ahead of the January transfer window, as per a report from the Daily Mail.

Bournemouth, Stoke City, Swansea City and West Brom are the reported clubs in pursuit of Derby’s captain, with the Welshman shining during the early part of this season.

Lawrence has four goals and three assists so far this season and has been a consistent performer for the Rams.

There is no denying that Lawrence has the ability to be operating within a side who are pushing for promotion, whilst it is also likely that he could adapt to top-tier football should that opportunity arise.

Here, we take a look at how three of our writers at FLW believe will happen with Lawrence in January…

Josh Cole

The writing could be on the wall in regards to Lawrence’s future at Derby as the club may need to raise funds in January due to their precarious situation.

If this turns out to be the case, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the winger is sold by the Rams as he could attract a reasonable fee from another team at this level due to his wealth of Championship experience.

During his career, Lawrence has demonstrated that he is more than capable of competing at this level as he has provided 81 direct goal contributions in 248 appearances.

The Wales international would be a valuable asset for any Championship side and thus it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he moves on to pastures new next year.

Charlie Gregory

It will ultimately be out of Wayne Rooney and Derby’s hands as to whether Tom Lawrence leaves the club in January. If they have fresh owners by the winter window, then there is every chance he would stay (and based on his status at the Rams, I think he would stay if that were to happen).

However, with the situation as it is, I can see him departing in January. The attacker will certainly get some interest from elsewhere and the club need money and funds and Lawrence leaving would free up some wage space, of that there is no doubt.

Would he want to leave the Rams to be a potential squad player elsewhere? There is every chance he might leave Pride Park and end up being more of a squad or bench player at a team like Bournemouth.

However, they are two teams heading in separate directions right now and if there is the lure of potential top tier football – or a promotion push – and if Derby can’t afford to keep him, then I can definitely see him leaving the club.

Jordan Rushworth

This is a very difficult one for Tom Lawrence and Derby County because the Rams could probably do with getting him off their wage bill right now given their financial circumstances.

However, Lawrence clearly is a player that Wayne Rooney values and that is why he was named club captain by the Derby boss. You only needed to witness the performance that he produced against AFC Bournemouth to see how important the Wales international is to this Derby side and how big of an impact he can make when at his best.

Derby though are all but relegated at this stage barring an absolute miracle. Therefore, does it make sense to keep hold of Lawrence on his high wages if they are going to be able to find a suitor for him in January?

Rooney will want him to remain as part of his squad, but for me I can not see the Rams holding him back from making a move if he has an option to leave the club in January.

Losing Lawrence would be a huge blow for the Rams, but the money that they would save on his wages could go a long way to easing their financial predicament. Sentiment can not outway the sensible decision that has to be taken.