Highlights Stoke City's recent form has been disappointing, with just two points from their last five matches.

The team's position in the Championship table is slipping, currently sitting in 20th place.

Alex Neil, the head coach, could be at risk of losing his job if results don't improve in the next few matches, according to Carlton Palmer.

Following four successive bottom-half Championship finishes since their Premier League relegation in 2018, there was hope and optimism that a complete summer reset would change Stoke City's fortunes.

Unfortunately for their supporters though, things are seemingly going from bad to worse in Staffordshire.

Head coach Alex Neil, who was allowed to bring in his former technical director from Norwich City in the form of Ricky Martin last year, was given no fewer than 18 new signings before the summer transfer window closed - albeit one departed very early in the form of Wolves loanee Chiquinho.

Naturally, major changes like that will see the need for a period of time for gelling, but the Potters are struggling once more despite a recent run of good form.

City won three matches on the spin to close out October, taking the scalps of Sunderland, Leeds United and Middlesbrough, but they have faltered since by picking up just two points from their last five outings.

Dismal defeats to Blackburn Rovers and QPR followed draws against Cardiff City and Coventry, and just when it looked like they were going to hold on to a point this past weekend against Plymouth Argyle, Adam Randell's stoppage time strike meant that Neil's side once again lost out.

They may still be five points above the relegation zone, but Stoke are sliding down the table and currently find themselves in 20th position in the second tier, leading to much criticism from the terraces.

How long does Alex Neil have left on his Stoke City contract?

When Neil arrived at the Bet365 Stadium back in August 2022, he penned a three-year contract until the summer of 2025.

That means currently, he's got just over 18 months remaining left on his deal, and if Stoke wanted to sack the Scotsman then they would have to likely pay significant compensation to him in order to move on.

Stoke have paid off plenty of managers in recent years, such as Michael O'Neill, Nathan Jones and Gary Rowett - they won't want to have to go down the same route once more but they may not have much of a choice if results continue to get worse.

Is Alex Neil in danger of being sacked by Stoke City?

Former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer believes that more bad results in the next few matches for Stoke could see Neil out of a job, especially with the Potters looking over their shoulder at the improving clubs below them such as QPR and Sheffield Wednesday who both secured wins last weekend.

"Stoke are having a disappointing season so far under Alex Neil and Stoke were very confident of pushing for promotion after a busy summer and some very good signings," Palmer said when speaking exclusively to Football League World.

"Three straight defeats, sat in 20th position in the Championship, Alex Neil could very well be in danger of losing his job.

"Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea at home are their next two fixtures that Stoke face - Alex needs two results here or the writing could be on the wall for him."