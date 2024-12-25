Wrexham are a club who have undergone a substantial overhaul of players as they have risen up the English football pyramid to League One.

As it stands, next summer is set to see more change, with no fewer than 11 players out of contract at the Racehorse Ground. While some of the players' futures could hinge on promotion, they will all leave if nothing changes.

FLW takes a look at who is set to depart the club next summer, with a blend of youth and experience fighting for their futures for the Red Dragons.

Wrexham AFC - Contracts expiring June 2025 (per Transfermarkt) Player Nationality Contract option Jack Marriott English None James Jones Scottish None Jacob Mendy Gambian None Steven Fletcher Scottish None Anthony Forde Irish None Mark Howard English None Liam Hall English Option for a further year Josh Adam Scottish Option for a further year Aaron James English None Harry Ashfield Welsh None Callum Edwards English None

Jack Marriott

One of the highest profile players who is due to leave next summer is Jack Marriott, who had been enjoying a season of fine goal-scoring form before suffering a broken fibula in October.

With the striker playing for his future at the Racehorse Ground, The Wrexham Insider understand that the club will wait until Marriott returns from injury to decide his future.

James Jones

James Jones has been with Wrexham since 2021, but will leave the club in the summer unless something changes. The midfielder is also out injured, having suffered a recurrence of a foot injury.

The Scot is playing for his future at the club, but his first team opportunities have become more and more limited as Wrexham have grown more successful.

Jacob Mendy

Jacob Mendy was a first team regular for Wrexham last season but is set to leave in the summer with his contract due to expire. The left-back has hardly featured this season and has not made the match-day squad on a wealth of occasions.

Mendy underwent surgery to mend his hamstring last season and has struggled to get back into the team, meaning he is playing for his future in Wales.

Steven Fletcher

Steven Fletcher looks likely to depart Wrexham in the summer, having joined the club in 2023. The 37-year-old has been consistently used as a substitute but has contributed some vital goals for the Red Dragons.

With Fletcher's contract set to expire in the summer, this could be his last season at the Racecourse Ground.

Anthony Forde

Anthony Forde will likely depart Wrexham in the summer of 2025. His contract is set to expire, and the 31-year-old has failed to break into the first team this season.

Mark Howard

Mark Howard's future hangs in the balance, with the goalkeeper's contract up in the summer. Despite not featuring in the match day squad for most of the season, the 38-year-old has benefited from starts due to the absences of Callum Burton and Arthur Okonkwo.

Liam Hall

Liam Hall is yet to make an impact for the Red Dragons since his move from National League North side Bradford PA. His contract will expire in the summer, but the club do hold the option of extending a further year.

Josh Adam

Josh Adam joined the club in September after leaving the Manchester City academy. Adam's contract at the Racecourse Ground will expire in the summer, but as with Hall, the club do have the option to extend another year.

Aaron James

Aaron James played a handful of games for Wrexham last season. The 20-year-old is set to depart in the summer but has spoken of his desire to move on loan in January in order to get more minutes.

Harry Ashfield

Another youngster whose contract expires in the summer is Harry Ashfield. The 18-year-old made his senior debut for the Red Dragons last season and is viewed as one for the future, meaning he could secure a fresh deal.

Callum Edwards

Callum Edwards' contract will expire in the summer, with the 18-year-old yet to break into Phil Parkinson's first team. Given his age, he is another one who might be viewed as one for the future.

With a large chunk of Wrexham's squad set to leave in the summer, there is bound to be activity on the contract front. Several of Parkinson's side will likely be offered new deals, but as it stands, they are all playing for their futures at the Racecourse Ground.