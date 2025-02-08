Wrexham are targeting a third successive promotion this season, but face their most difficult task yet with the likes of Birmingham City and Wycombe Wanderers holding an advantage over the Red Dragons.

Nevertheless, they have made some suitable additions in January and will hope the likes of Jay Rodriguez can fire them to promotion come May.

Regardless of which division they find themselves in for the 2025-26 season, Wrexham’s squad is set for a shake-up in the summer, with several players out of contract at the Racecourse.

With that in mind, Football League World has taken a closer look at those whose deals are set to expire.

Steven Fletcher

First up on the list we have Steven Fletcher, who helped the Red Dragons secure promotion from League Two last season.

The 37-year-old is one of many strikers at the club and in all likelihood, this will be his final few months in North Wales.

Signing an additional one-year deal in the summer, it is difficult to see him displacing new signings like Sam Smith and Rodriguez, both of whom are likely to lead the line for Phil Parkinson for the remainder of the season, but he has made a decent impact in League One in the first half of the campaign.

Mark Howard

Another player who has been an incredibly loyal servant to Wrexham during their rise through the divisions is Mark Howard.

Predominantly being their second-choice goalkeeper due to the emergence of Arthur Okonkwo, he also signed a one-year deal last summer.

That will come to an end in June and with Callum Burton set to return from injury by then, the Red Dragons will no longer require Howard's services on the pitch.

This isn't to say he won't play a role behind the scenes, with the 38-year-old being a pivotal figure for Wrexham since signing back in 2022.

Bradley Foster

An additional goalkeeper whose contract will expire this summer is Bradley Foster.

The 23-year-old made the move to the Racecourse in December to provide cover and signed a short-term deal through to the end of the season.

He has so far played one game in the EFL Trophy and Parkinson would only really use him should Okonkwo and Howard face injuries again.

Liam Hall

Incredibly, we do have a third goalkeeper on this list and his name is Liam Hall.

Hall made the move from National League North side Bradford Park Avenue in August 2023. His contract will expire in the summer, but the club do hold the option of extending that for a further year should they choose to exercise it.

Josh Adam

Josh Adam made the move from Manchester City's academy in September and has only featured twice since for Wrexham in the EFL Trophy.

Signing a one-year deal upon his arrival, he could be free to leave this summer, but as with Hall, the Red Dragons do have an option for an additional year.

Aaron James

Another young talent on this list, James, is arguably the most promising of them all, with Parkinson having praised him highly in the past.

Aaron James' EFL Trophy Season 24-25 Appearances 3 Headers Won 9/12 Pass Completion 127/169 Duels Won 13/22

The centre-back recently completed a loan move to National League North outfit Warrington Town and will be hopeful that a strong couple of months with the Wire can help him force his way into the Red Dragons' first-team squad.

However, his current deal expires this summer and the club will have to extend it if they have aspirations of him playing for them in the future.

Harry Ashfield

Completing the list is 18-year-old Harry Ashfield.

The youngster made his senior debut for the Red Dragons last season and is viewed as one for the future, meaning he could secure a fresh deal.

However, currently that deal expires in the summer, and it remains to be seen as to whether he's offered a new one.