Highlights Luke Young, Wrexham's club captain, seems to be on the fringes of the first-team squad and may need to find a new club.

Callum McFadzean, despite featuring regularly last season, did not make the cut for the squad and could be looking for a new club.

Bryce Hosannah, the right-back, has not made the squad and it's best for his career if he moves on. Billy Waters, despite being signed for attacking options, has also not made the squad.

Wrexham's first half-season back in the EFL after 15 years away has been a memorable one so far, and Phil Parkinson will be looking to create more memories in the second half of the campaign.

You would imagine that the Red Dragons will look to add to their squad in the transfer window that is upcoming, but with several senior players not making the cut for the 22-man outfield League Two squad, there may need to be outgoings first.

Let's take a look at FOUR Wrexham players who are likely to be on the way out in January to resurrect their careers.

Luke Young

Despite being the club captain and a key part of Wrexham's promotion last year, Young is now seemingly on the fringes of Parkinson's first-team squad.

The 30-year-old played 38 times in the National League last season, scoring twice, but George Evans' arrival in the summer from Millwall pushed him down the pecking order when it comes to a spot in the starting 11.

Young can still probably play week in, week out at League Two level, but with his contract expiring in the summer, any fourth tier club wanting a technically sound midfielder will likely have him on their radar in January.

Callum McFadzean

One of the casualties when it came to Wrexham's 22-man outfield squad was McFadzean, who despite featuring 27 times in the fifth tier of English football last season could not find a spot in Parkinson's plans.

In fairness, the addition of James McClean was always going to have an effect, with Jacob Mendy battling with the Irishman for that left wing-back spot, but it was a surprise that McFadzean didn't move on in the summer with that extra competition.

With minimal first-team game-time in the first half of the season in cup competitions, do not be surprised if the 29-year-old finds himself a new club - potentially in League Two - next month.

Bryce Hosannah

Aside from one brief cameo at the start of the season, Hosannah has not been seen in League Two, and yet again that is because he did not make the cut for Parkinson's squad.

The ex-Leeds United right-back barely featured last season either, so it's hardly a surprise that he's way down the pecking order once more at the Racecourse Ground, but at the age of 24 there is plenty of time to resurrect his career and get game-time.

Unfortunately, that is not likely to be at the North Wales outfit, so it's best for all parties if he moves on.

Billy Waters

Wrexham added to their attacking options in March with the signing of Waters - a forward who was proven at the level above and who they hoped would get them over the line in the National League.

Waters barely played though and was yet another senior player to not make Parkinson's squad, meaning that he was a real waste of an addition earlier this year - it's not his fault though of course.

Under contract until 2025, Waters may have to look to a loan move out of the club instead of a permanent one for now so he can get valuable game-time for the second half of the season.