‘The worst XI we’ve started’, ‘Talk about shaking it up’ – Many Preston fans react to line-up announcement v Rotherham

Preston North End are hoping to put a poor January behind them as they welcome Rotherham United to Deepdale.

The Lilywhites managed to score just once in the league last month, that coming away at Birmingham City when Scott Sinclair’s goal helped them past the Blues.

But the rest of the month was a tough watch, and Alex Neil has managed to bring in Everton forward Anthony Gordon in a bid to try and solve their creative worries.

They have a tough test though as they welcome an in-form Millers, who have lost just one of their last five outings, and that run has included two 3-0 wins – an away victory over Middlesbrough and a home win against Derby County.

Paul Warne has set up with a 3-5-2 recently and it’s worked to good effect, with attacking midfielder Matt Crooks supporting big target man Michael Smith in attack.

Alex Neil has looked to match a few teams who play the same formation this season, including Coventry and Huddersfield and it’s worked, but he’s sticking to his 4-2-3-1 system this afternoon.

The big news is that Ched Evans comes in for his first start in North End colours, whilst there’s debuts for Anthony Gordon and Liam Lindsay following their arrivals from Everton and Stoke City respectively.

North End’s bench in particular looks very strong, with Scott Sinclair, Emil Riis and Daniel Johnson populating it, but Alan Browne misses out with a knock.

Preston fans have been reacting to the announcement and it’s fair to say it has been very mixed…

Evans starting? Looking forward to this — Jack 👁️⃤ (@pnefctucker) February 6, 2021

Evans hat trick incoming — Joe 🃏 (@joeWh03) February 6, 2021

Hughes ahead of Cunningham and Evans ahead of Riis…. really? — Gareth Livesey (@GarethLivesey95) February 6, 2021

Raffety at Rb 🤦‍♂️ — Joe 🃏 (@joeWh03) February 6, 2021

Evans is scoring — PR4PNE⚪️ (@0161ppr) February 6, 2021

Are we going to appreciate how strong that bench is 🧐 #pnefc — Brandon Whiteside (@Brandon31478850) February 6, 2021

happy with that. — Edd (@Edd_PNE) February 6, 2021

Talk about shaking it up — George Briscoe (@gbriscoe94) February 6, 2021

This is it, this is the worst XI we’ve ever started https://t.co/Ml2xFN2J0s — Dan Kellett (@DanKellettPNE) February 6, 2021