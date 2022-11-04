“The worst thing they can do now” – Carlos Corberan facing potential Daryl Dike call ahead of QPR: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Daryl Dike is back in full training at West Brom, as per a tweet from journalist Lewis Cox, and the update suggests that he could be involved when the Baggies travel to QPR.

Cox’s tweet also states that the Midlands club will be without Karlan Grant, who has picked up an ankle injury that will keep him out past the World Cup-enforced break.

Dike has played just 12 minutes of this Championship campaign before injury struck, after making a summer move from Orlando City.

Currently sitting 23rd in the second-tier standings, Carlos Corberan will be hoping to get Dike back to full fitness as soon as possible, but should he deploy him from the very start against the R’s.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Dike and whether or not he should be trusted from the start if he is fit enough to travel…

Billy Mulley

I think it would represent a risk if Dike was to start against QPR tomorrow.

Of course, he is an exciting talent with all the desirable qualities to thrive with the Baggies, but it is becoming apparent that they will need to be careful with him and manage his workload.

Therefore, if I was in Corberan’s shoes and he was fit to travel, I would look to put him on the bench and bring him on around the 65th minute.

This will give him a good 25-30 minute run out and would act as an important step in his recovery.

Then, they would be able to assess him after the game, and with a full week’s rest until a clash against Stoke City, he will be in a much better position to start.

Declan Harte

Daryl Dike has managed just 13 minutes of Championship action so far this season, with his last and only appearance in this Championship campaign coming in July.

Given his injury concerns, throwing him in at the start could be too big of a risk at this stage.

While the American will likely be keen to prove his fitness given the proximity to the World Cup, he will also want to avoid suffering any setbacks.

The safest option may be to hand Brandon Thomas-Asante a start and give Dike an opportunity to impress in the final 15 to 30 minutes this weekend.

Ned Holmes

I’d love to see Daryl Dike involved against QPR if he’s fit enough and West Brom clearly need the attacking firepower but they have to be really careful.

We know how destructive the American forward can be in the Championship but they should be taking no risks as he builds up match fitness.

The worst thing they can do now is look to bring him back too quickly and see him pick up another injury.

With Karlan Grant’s recent issue, it’s good news that Dike could play some role but it would surely be mad to start him against a promotion hopeful given he’s not played since July.

Corberan must be careful.