‘The worst player I’ve ever seen’ – Plenty of Reading FC fans fume at player’s recent showing v Luton Town

7 mins ago

Reading crashed out of the FA Cup at the Third Round stage, as they were beaten 1-0 by Luton Town at Kenilworth Road. 

Royals boss Veljko Paunovic made a number of changes to his starting XI, with the likes of Lucas Joao, Ovie Ejaria and Andy Rinomhota just some of the players rested for the visitors.

There were just two players over the age of 23 named in the side for Reading, with Sam Baldock captaining the Berkshire-based side on the day.

But the forward was unable to inspire his team-mates as George Moncur’s goal on 30 minutes proved to be the difference between the sides in the Third Round.

Baldock has made 16 appearances for the Royals this term, but is yet to score, which doesn’t make for the best of reading for the 31-year-old.

Plenty of the Madejski Stadium faithful took to Twitter to issues their verdict on Baldock’s performance against the Hatters, and it’s safe to say that they weren’t best pleased.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


