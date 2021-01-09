‘The worst player I’ve ever seen’ – Plenty of Reading FC fans fume at player’s recent showing v Luton Town

Reading crashed out of the FA Cup at the Third Round stage, as they were beaten 1-0 by Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Royals boss Veljko Paunovic made a number of changes to his starting XI, with the likes of Lucas Joao, Ovie Ejaria and Andy Rinomhota just some of the players rested for the visitors.

There were just two players over the age of 23 named in the side for Reading, with Sam Baldock captaining the Berkshire-based side on the day.

But the forward was unable to inspire his team-mates as George Moncur’s goal on 30 minutes proved to be the difference between the sides in the Third Round.

Baldock has made 16 appearances for the Royals this term, but is yet to score, which doesn’t make for the best of reading for the 31-year-old.

Plenty of the Madejski Stadium faithful took to Twitter to issues their verdict on Baldock’s performance against the Hatters, and it’s safe to say that they weren’t best pleased.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

NML showed today that playing Baldock this season has been stupid. #ReadingFC — Matheus (@MaffRoyal) January 9, 2021

Baldock is getting away with another 75 mins of doing nothing. Worst player I’ve ever seen in a reading shirt and we’ve had some stinkers #readingfc — No Pauno No Party (@downybin) January 9, 2021

What the hell as baldock got on this club. Wow — Max Cruttenden (@maxiebadger) January 9, 2021

Baldock is league 1 at best — Jack Hamblin (@jackhamblin18) January 9, 2021

I can not stand baldock. So so so so so so so bad #readingfc — ᴀ (@Arch33s) January 9, 2021

Can’t think of one striker we’ve had this century thats worse than Baldock #readingfc — George (@GS_1871) January 9, 2021

Sam Baldock is on £20,000 a week! Unbelievable @ReadingFC — Elvis Royal ®️ (@royal_elvis) January 9, 2021

Luton keeper was the busier one on the pitch today. @ReadingFC just a pity Aluko and Baldock didn’t bring their scoring boots today — fozziebear17 (@Fozziebear17) January 9, 2021

Sam Baldock is genuinely the worst player I’ve ever seen at Reading — Jake (@Jake_Moore89) January 9, 2021

I beg Sam Baldock just retires — Grays☦︎︎ (@AIfieGray) January 9, 2021