‘The worst luck’, ‘At least it’s happened during the transfer window’ – Plenty of Blackburn fans react to significant player update

Blackburn Rovers have been dealt a heavy blow, after it was revealed that new signing Dilan Markanday is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Markanday only joined Blackburn in a permanent deal from Tottenham earlier this week, signing a three-and-a-half-year deal at Ewood Park.

The winger then went on to make his debut for the club in their 2-0 defeat at Hull on Wednesday night, coming on as a second-half substitute.

However, despite some bright moments in that game, manager Tony Mowbray revealed on Saturday that during that outing, Markanday picked up a significant hamstring injury, that is likely to keep him out of action for a considerable length of time.

That is a big blow for Rovers, who were unable to find a replacement for last season’s top scorer Adam Armstrong in the summer window, and also lost on-loan Leeds winger Ian Poveda to a serious injury back in November.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of Blackburn fans appeared far from happy as they took to Twitter to react to this update on Markanday.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Rovers supporters had to say.

Do we have a 14 day cooling off period with Spurs? 😂 gutted for the lad. Seems like the footballing gods are conspiring against us in the last week. Gotta stay positive and Gally needs to step up now!!! — Ͳհҽ Ⱥժժҽɾ – Jay Winstanley (@TheAdder180) January 22, 2022

That’s absolutely gutting. TM has to get yet another forward in now. At least it’s happened whilst the window is still open. — Mr. Nobody-Diaz (@jongardner1979) January 22, 2022

Seriously what is it with our injuries think the physios need looking at no one around has long term injuries — Mike scott (@mikescott8289) January 22, 2022

Wow our bad luck with injuries strikes once again the football gods really have it in for us for some reason this is such a big blow — Adam Tauszky (@Leap_year_man) January 22, 2022

It would have been nice for this deal to benefit us this season but let’s be honest, he’s one for the future anyway so guessing he’ll be back for next season👍 — Liam Dunn (@liamdunn_131) January 22, 2022

We have the worst luck, I swear. Unlucky, @DilanMarkanday – hopefully back sooner than later. When is Dolan back, gang? — Amy Prescott Diaz (@MoCuishle_) January 22, 2022

Are you joking me? — Charlotte Reynolds (@Charlotte_BRFC) January 22, 2022

This is unbelievable. — Sacramento Official BRFC Supporters Club (@BrfcSacramento) January 22, 2022