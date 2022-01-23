Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘The worst luck’, ‘At least it’s happened during the transfer window’ – Plenty of Blackburn fans react to significant player update

Blackburn Rovers have been dealt a heavy blow, after it was revealed that new signing Dilan Markanday is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Markanday only joined Blackburn in a permanent deal from Tottenham earlier this week, signing a three-and-a-half-year deal at Ewood Park.

The winger then went on to make his debut for the club in their 2-0 defeat at Hull on Wednesday night, coming on as a second-half substitute.

However, despite some bright moments in that game, manager Tony Mowbray revealed on Saturday that during that outing, Markanday picked up a significant hamstring injury, that is likely to keep him out of action for a considerable length of time.

That is a big blow for Rovers, who were unable to find a replacement for last season’s top scorer Adam Armstrong in the summer window, and also lost on-loan Leeds winger Ian Poveda to a serious injury back in November.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of Blackburn fans appeared far from happy as they took to Twitter to react to this update on Markanday.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Rovers supporters had to say.


