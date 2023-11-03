Highlights Pundit Carlton Palmer expresses concerns about the potential appointment of Garry Monk as Bristol Rovers' manager due to his short-lived managerial spells at previous clubs.

Pundit Carlton Palmer admits he has concerns about the potential appointment of former Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk at Bristol Rovers.

The Gas are on the hunt for a new manager following the sacking of Joey Barton, who departed the club last month after over two-and-a-half years in charge at the Memorial Stadium.

According to Bristol Live, Monk is one name on the club's managerial shortlist, although "proceedings are still very much in their early stages".

Monk has been out of work since being dismissed by Sheffield Wednesday in November 2020 with the club sitting in the Championship relegation zone, albeit due to a six-point deduction.

The 44-year-old has previously managed Swansea City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Birmingham City, and he was linked with Italian side Sampdoria last month.

Former Rovers player and manager Ian Holloway is also said to be in contention for the vacancy, while the Gas have spoken to ex-Bristol City and Charlton Athletic boss Dean Holden.

Andy Mangan took caretaker charge for the 2-1 win over Northampton Town on Saturday, and he is likely to continue in the role for the home game against Whitby Town in the FA Cup first round this weekend.

Rovers currently sit 15th in the League One table, seven points from the play-off places, and five points clear of the relegation zone.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that Monk's experience of managing at higher levels could make him attractive to Rovers, but he raised concerns that all of his managerial spells have been short-lived.

"Garry Monk is reportedly talking to Bristol Rovers about their vacant managers' job," Palmer said.

"Garry has been out of work since 2020, he has managed in the Premier League and the Championship, so he has the experience of managing at a higher level, guiding Swansea to an eighth-placed finish in the top flight.

"The worrying prospect is that he took charge of Leeds, Birmingham, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship, but with all of these clubs, there was no longevity, only lasting a season.

"If you're looking to build a club, you want to look further ahead than a season, even though you know that a manager's job is precarious these days."

Would Garry Monk be a good appointment for Bristol Rovers?

Monk would be an incredibly risky appointment for the Gas.

Palmer is right to point out the lack of longevity during Monk's managerial career, and he has taken charge of no more than 59 games at any of his five clubs.

Monk's spell at Sheffield Wednesday was disastrous, with the Owls finishing 16th in the 2019-20 season despite sitting third at Christmas, and while he operated in tough circumstances the following year due to a points deduction, his side made a poor start to the campaign.

His time at Middlesbrough was also disappointing, and while he did enjoy more success with Swansea, Leeds and Birmingham, he would be too much of a gamble for Rovers to take at this point.