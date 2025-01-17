This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough and Michael Carrick are hoping to have a strong second half of the campaign, but the January transfer window could be crucial in shaping the remainder of their season.

The Teessiders are battling for the play-offs again under Carrick, who is now in his third season at the Riverside after being appointed in October 2022. Uncertainty over the playing squad in recent seasons has previously proven to be a hindrance and not helped them to get out of the blocks quickly in the Championship.

Nor did it help last season after sales to key players again in January. Now, they will be hoping for a more productive window where they retain as many of their best performers as possible. That is easier said than done, with Emmanuel Latte Lath closing on a move to MLS and Atlanta United. Not only that, but interest continues to build from Crystal Palace in Ben Doak, with Liverpool considering a recall for the on-loan winger.

You would imagine that the eight or nine clubs realistically capable of finishing inside the Championship's top six will be identifying the January transfer window as a strong opportunity to source additional players required, as opposed to losing their stars. The promotion race is already heating up and any extra edge in the transfer market is welcome.

The verdict on Middlesbrough's January transfer window and Morgan Rogers comparison

FLW's Middlesbrough fan pundit Phil Spencer of talkSPORT has offered his verdict on one situation that he hopes the club avoid this January, especially when reflecting on previous windows.

He said: "I think one mistake that Middlesbrough will be keen to try and avoid in this January transfer window is losing anyone who is too important to the team.

"If you look back to last year, and the sale that took Morgan Rogers to Aston Villa, you can say it was a good piece of business and one which worked out well for everyone really, because he Rogers has gone on and done wonderfully well for Villa, and Middlesbrough made a bit of money in that initial deal.

"They have also made money from it from the Champions League and for England caps, and that sort of thing. But there is no doubting that the move disrupted Middlesbrough's squad a bit and Rogers was really turning into one of Middlesbrough's stars.

"He was certainly one of the most in-form players in the month or so before he secured that move to Aston Villa. I think for Middlesbrough that is the sort of worry in this January window."

Middlesbrough cannot lose key players this month

Phil provided two examples of situations that could derail the clubs season if they are not careful, he added: "Emmanuel Latte Lath and Ben Doak are the two main players that have been linked with a move away this month.

"Doak could get recalled by Liverpool and get a move to a Premier League club, while Latte Lath has had a lot of interest in his services.

"I think the worry is that both those players have arguably been Middlesbrough's two most influential players this season. If Middlesbrough were to lose one of them or, God forbid, both of them, then it has the potential to really disrupt the way that Michael Carrick's team are doing things.

"We're certainly not in super impressive form, at the moment. My worry is that we lose one or both of those players and, yes we would be able to replace them suitably and bring someone in, but the way Boro do business is more about signing players who can grow and develop and turn into top level Championship players.

"For me, that is a little bit of a concern in terms of the momentum of this season. If we were to lose Latte Lath and sign a striker who is a bit of a rough diamond, who might go and score a few goals between now and the end of the season but won't actually come good until next season, then that could be a real blow for Middlesbrough's promotion hopes.

"It's the same with Doak. He has been absolutely electric this season on loan. If we were to lose him and bring someone else in, they may potentially reach the same levesl that he has been hitting, but it could also be a real problem for Middlesbrough's ambitions this season.

"That is my word of caution in this month. Thay is what I'm worried about seeing. The hope for me, and as far as Middlesbrough are concerned, is that if we do move someone on, that we are able to suitably replace them.

"The last thing that I would want is to get to the other side of the January transfer window and be weaker than what we were going into it, quite simply."