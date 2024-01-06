Highlights West Brom's financial problems will make it difficult for them to recruit well in the January transfer window and sustain their play-off bid.

The loan recall of Jeremy Sarmiento by Brighton and his subsequent loan to Ipswich is another blow for West Brom.

Despite their success so far this season, Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman believes there are better teams in the league than West Brom who are below them in the table.

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has highlighted two January issues that could dent West Bromwich Albion's play-off bid during the second half of the season.

The Baggies are fifth in the Championship table under Carlos Coberán but face an uncertain winter window due to their well-documented financial problems.

Championship table - 05/01/2024 Club P GD Pts 1. Leicester City 26 36 65 2. Ipswich Town 26 36 55 3. Southampton 26 15 52 4. Leeds United 26 20 48 5. West Brom 26 12 42 6. Sunderland 26 8 40

West Brom don't possess the spending power that many of their Championship rivals do, which will make it hard for the Baggies to recruit well in January and allow them to push on and sustain a play-off bid.

They've also seen Brighton loanee Jeremy Sarmiento recalled by his parent club and loaned out to top six rivals Ipswich, which is yet another blow for the Midlands club.

Goodman: "It's not going to be easy"

Goodman has praised the Baggies for the way they've performed so far this season but believes there are better teams in the league who are below the club in the table.

The former striker has credited Coberán with making the Baggies a difficult side to beat but highlighted two issues facing the club this month as other teams around them tool up.

He said, “They're in a very difficult place.

“First of all, I have got to give credit to Carlos Corberan and for getting them where he's got them in the face of adversity because they’ve got no money.

“They’ve only brought in a couple of loans, obviously Jeremy Sarmiento was one, and I think Pipa is another one.

“I remember this time last year, Marc Albrighton came in but he only made eight starts. Sarmiento has only made seven and Pipa has only made one. That worries me about how they’ll convince Premier League clubs to let them have their top youngsters because loan players haven’t really been given an opportunity and that might go against them.

“They've got a really established experienced starting XI, who are really adept at carrying out Carlos Corberan’s tactical plans and they are masterful in the main because I’ve got to be honest, I don't think West Bromwich Albion are the best team in this league. I think there are better teams below them.

"Tactically they’re on point and with the experience that they’ve got, they know how to stop teams. They’ve got the second-best defence in the league behind Leicester so they don’t have issues at that end of the pitch.

"But they’ve lost Sarmiento, they’re going to lose Grady Diangana to AFCON, and although they’ve got young players like Tom Fellows, who I really like, that wide forward area is one that they need to look at.

"The worry for me is their financial constraints and whether they can attract the best of the Premier League’s youngsters. It’s not going to be easy.”

West Brom need to be shrewd

The Baggies have a good starting XI when everyone is fit and available, and they deserve their play-off position. However, a defeat on New Year's Day to a managerless Swansea side may be a cause for concern ahead of a busy month of football.

When you look at the finances at the other clubs in the top six, it really shows that the Baggies are overachieving this season and credit must go to Coberán who has done a very good job with the club.

West Brom won't be able to splash the cash like some clubs can in January, they're going to have to be very shrewd in their recruitment and utilise the loan market well.

The Baggies have what should be a very winnable FA Cup tie against Aldershot Town on Sunday which should allow for some key rest and rotation ahead of Championship action resuming the following weekend.

With 20 games of Championship football left, West Brom have put themselves in a good position to make the top six. It would be a fantastic achievement if they were to make the play-offs come May given their financial constraints.