'The words of a player who knows he's leaving' – Many Derby fans react to Tom Lawrence message

22 seconds ago

Derby County captain Tom Lawrence has issued a rallying to the club’s supporters following their latest setback from the EFL this week – but it may have come at the worst possible time.

Supporters knew it was going to come eventually but the EFL decided to officially punish the Rams for breaching Profit & Sustainability rules, docking them nine points to add to the 12 that were deducted for going into administration in September.

It has left Wayne Rooney’s team on -3 points at the foot of the Championship table and they will almost certainly not beat the drop this season – it would take a miracle for them to overturn the deficit.

Speaking to the club’s official media team, Lawrence, who has appeared 15 times in the league this season, praised the fans for their support so far this season and has urged for them to remain by the team as they look to try and battle their way out of trouble – no matter how difficult it will be.

It’s certainly interesting timing for Lawrence to front up to the cameras though considering the Daily Mail report that emerged this morning linking the 27-year-old with a Pride Park exit in the January transfer window.

With his contract expiring in June, Derby reportedly want Lawrence’s £37,000 a week wages off the books early and four Championship clubs – including high-flying Stoke, West Brom and Bournemouth are all interested in the attacking midfielder.

Derby fans aren’t exactly pleased though due to the timing of his potential exit coming out and they have been responding to the captain’s comments on social media.


