‘The word legend doesn’t do this man justice’ – Many Swansea City fans react to club announcement
Former Swansea City defender Ashley Williams has announced his retirement from football, the South Wales club have confirmed.
Williams’ final club appearance came for Bristol City during their draw with Preston North End on the final day of the Championship campaign last season.
The Welsh international centre-back has enjoyed an impressive playing career – with the majority of his 700+ games in senior football coming during a nine-year period at the Liberty Stadium.
Williams joined the Swans when they were a League One back in January 2008 and was a key part of the side that achieved two promotions in the space of four seasons – leading the club into the Premier League for the very first time through the play-offs in 2011.
Less than two years later, Williams became captain following Garry Monk’s retirement, and lifted the League Cup trophy at Wembley as Swansea won the first major honour in the club’s history after hammering League Two Bradford City under the Wembley arch.
Williams finally left Swansea in 2016 to join Everton, and after two seasons at Goodison Park, and one with Stoke and Bristol City, the central-defender has finally decided to hang up his boots.
The Wolverhampton-born defender was always a fans favourite at the Liberty Stadium, and here’s how the Swansea faithful have been reacting on Twitter to Williams’ retirement.
