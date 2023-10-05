Highlights Carl Ikeme, the goalkeeper for Wolves during their title-winning season, retired in 2018 due to acute leukaemia. He now competes in MMA events.

Kenny Jackett led Wolverhampton Wanderers to the League One title in 2014 with an impressive point tally of 105, wrapping up the trophy in the third last game of the season away in London to their opponents Leyton Orient.

Wolves were formidable that season, particularly following New Year's, as they would lose only twice in the league for the remainder of the season.

Carl Ikeme

The goalkeeper would spend his entire career contracted to Wolves, yet would spend some time out on loan during his career; however, he did start this memorable game.

Ikeme would retire in 2018 due to the diagnosis of acute leukaemia. The former Nigerian international has become involved with many charitable functions following his fight, and he has now started competing in MMA events following an interest in Brazilian jujitsu.

Sam Ricketts

The captain of the title-winning campaign, Sam Ricketts, would remain at the club for their first season back in the Championship.

However, Ricketts would move on after this first season, back in the Championship, to Coventry City for one season before retiring. He moved into management, with his last role being with Shrewsbury Town.

Ricketts has discussed potentially returning to football management through nonleague football but will continue to manage his builder’s merchant.

Scott Golbourne

Scott Golbourne would feature heavily in this campaign and would remain at the club until January 2018 before joining Bristol City.

He would retire following the 2020–21 season, and he is now a property developer and social housing provider.

Jack Price

The Wolves youth product was key to their campaign, and he would remain at his boyhood club until January 2018 before moving to the USA to play for MLS side Colorado Rapids.

The Englishman is still playing his football here and has been important for the American club since joining.

Richard Stearman

The defender joined the club in 2008 and would remain at the club until 2015, being an integral component of the League One-winning side.

Richard Stearman has since left the club, even returning on loan in 2016, and he is currently playing his football at Solihull Moors after joining in August 2023.

Danny Batth

Danny Batth joined the club in their youth system and would play at the club until January 2019. The centre back has played his football in England and is nearing the end of his career.

Batth signed for Norwich City in September 2023 following the expiry of his contract with Sunderland and is looking to help the Canaries fight for promotion in the 2023–24 season.

Michael Jacobs

Michaels Jacobs joined Jackett's side on loan for this campaign that led to the League One title and would join permanently for the season back in the Championship.

Jacobs left the club in 2015 to join Wigan Athletic; however, he has since moved on and is now playing his football at Chesterfield, having joined in August 2023.

Nouha Dicko

Nouha Dicko joined midway through the season and lost only once in the league campaign.

Dicko would be important for two of the four seasons in the Championship for Wolves before moving onto Hull City in 2015.

Dicko is still playing football, currently playing in Greece for OFI Crete.

David Edwards

The Welsh international spent nine years at Wolves, with this being one of two promotions that David Edwards would be involved with for Wolves.

Edwards has become a key part of the Bala Town squad following his departure from Shrewsbury Town in June 2021. This is part-time football, with the Welshman also working in punditry and commentating.

Bakary Sako

Bakary Sako showed everyone what he was capable of in this campaign and went from strength to strength the next season in the Championship before securing a move to the Premier League with Crystal Palace in 2015.

However, the Malian international would struggle following his move away from Wolves. He was most recently playing his football at Levadiakos in the 2022–23 season, but currently has no club yet. As seen on Instagram, he is still a free agent.