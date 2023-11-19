Highlights Jack Price is a cult hero at Wolves due to his 17-year association with the club and his committed approach as a local lad.

Price's time at Wolves was marked by relegations, promotions, loan spells, and struggles for game time under different managers.

Since leaving Wolves, Price enjoyed a successful spell in the MLS with Colorado Rapids, captaining the side before recently becoming a free agent. EFL clubs may be interested in signing him.

Born in Shrewsbury, midfielder Jack Price joined Wolves as a nine-year-old, and he'd go on to become a cult hero at Molineux during his 17-year association with the club.

Price joined the club's academy in 2001 and would go on to play seven years as a first-team player at Molineux, making 110 appearances between 2013 and 2018 before departing for MLS side Colorado Rapids in January 2018.

During his time in the Black Country, Price's committed and wholehearted approach to the club saw him become a fan favourite, also helped as a result of coming through the academy and being a local lad. The now 30-year-old is still fondly remembered by the Wolverhampton faithful thanks to his endeavours during the side's days as an EFL club.

Why is Jack Price a Wolves' cult hero?

Wolves suffered consecutive relegations in 2011/12 and 2012/13 where they slipped from the Premier League to League One. This proved a blessing in disguise for Price and other youngsters as it meant they were given game time they wouldn't have had if the club were in the higher divisions.

He made his first-team debut on the 10th August 2013 as a substitute as Wolves beat Gillingham 4-0. He made his first league start for the club the following month in a 2-0 win over Sheffield United where he played the full 90 minutes. Price was a regular feature in the Wolves' starting 11 that season as the club won the League One title and promotion to the Championship at the first attempt.

However, after promotion to the Championship, Price found himself out of the squad and was loaned to League One sides Yeovil Town and Leyton Orient on short-term loans at the beginning of the season. He'd return to Molineux in December and force his way into the starting team for the remainder of the campaign.

Things would prove more difficult for Price over time, when he struggled for game time under Walter Zenga. The appointment of Paul Lambert offered some temporary respite as he was reinstated to the first-team. However, he'd make just a handful of appearances under the Scotsman before being transfer listed later that year.

The 2017/18 campaign saw Wolves appoint Nuno Espírito Santo and recruit a number of players as they looked to push for Premier League promotion. Price found himself out of the team initially before signing a new deal in October 2017. However, Price would make just five league appearances, all from the bench, and four League Cup starts before leaving the club in January 2018 to join Colorado Rapids.

On his cult hero status, Price told the Wolves website in 2019, "the fans were great with me and my family. It meant a lot for me, being a local boy, to play for this club.

"It wasn’t until I was leaving – when I got a lot of messages on social media – that I probably realised how important I was to the fans. I had been at this football club for a long time, and you probably take the support of the fans for granted.

"I didn’t really realise it until it was time to move on. Every message I had was positive and it was emotional to see all this support I had during my time here and how much I meant to the fans – and how much they meant to me."

What has Jack Price done since leaving Wolves?

Price enjoyed a successful five-and-a-half year spell in the MLS with Colorado Rapids, captaining the side in recent years after Tim Howard's retirement.

He became a mainstay in the Rapids' side, playing over 120 games for the club before announcing his departure from the side just last month.

He's currently a free agent, and EFL clubs may be watching on with interest given Price's experience at this level of football.