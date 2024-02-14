This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion will surely be weighing up their options regarding Daryl Dike's future, following the striker's latest injury woes.

The United States international went off injured after just nine minutes against Ipswich Town this past weekend, rupturing his Achilles tendon and likely putting him out until the end of 2024.

It was only Dike's fifth appearance of the season, having only just returned from a spell on the sidelines with another Achilles issue, which he suffered back in April 2023 against Stoke City - this time though it was the opposite foot that has caused the problem.

The striker's future at The Hawthorns could be in serious doubt following yet another long-term injury, although the fact he is contracted to the club until 2026 could complicate the matter.

West Brom should try to sell Daryl Dike whilst he has some value

FLW's West Brom fan pundit Matt Smith has suggested that the club should try and move Dike on when he has recovered from his latest setback whilst he still retains some transfer value, which he still should despite the constant physical struggles.

Matt notes that the current financial situation at the club with no takeover particularly imminent means that they cannot afford to have players constantly unavailable, and given the fact he cost £7 million, Dike has been an expensive - and unfortunate - flop.

"The Dike situation is annoying and frustrating for everybody involved - none more so for anyone than him," Matt told Football League World.

"It's an interesting situation as he is contracted until 2026.

"Prior to joining, he had a massive reputation and we were really excited about him.

"However, I don't think we can afford - given our financial situation - to be carrying someone with an injury record like him, and I think it would be wise to make anything that we can whilst there is some sort of value still there.

"We can't afford to be carrying a player with such an injury record. Every penny has to be value for money, and we're not getting that from him, sadly.

"I do think that cutting our losses is probably - while sad - the wise thing to do at a club where every penny matters at the moment.

"It's not me saying it's his fault or the club's fault, It's just sometimes the way it is. No-one could have foreseen this".

Dike's West Brom has been ravaged by injuries

Since joining the club in January 2022, with Valerien Ismael making him his top target following their spell together with Barnsley, the American striker has played just 29 times in the Championship, equating to less than 1400 minutes on the pitch.

Dike scored seven goals during this time - all coming during the 2022-23 season.

He managed to stay fit for 23 matches in the previous campaign, and proved he had the ability to perform at that level when he was able to play..

Daryl Dike's Championship Stats for West Brom - As Per Transfermarkt Season Appearances Minutes Goals Assists 2021/22 2 84 0 0 2022/23 23 1201 7 1 2023/24 4 49 0 0

When he has played, Dike has shown that he is a talented striker, and his 0.52 goals per game ratio last year put him among the top 15 per cent of players in the Championship.

If he could keep up this scoring rate, while also keeping himself fit for an entire league campaign, then West Brom could easily have a 20 goal a season striker on their hands, which is what they paid the money for.

Sadly, injuries have deeply affected his time at the Hawthorns.

He suffered a hamstring injury in just his second match, which ended his first campaign with just two league appearances for his new club.

That injury carried on into the next year, although Dike managed to net seven times when he finally regained his fitness.

Sadly, an aforementioned Achilles injury at Stoke meant he missed the end of that season, as well as the beginning of the next one.

Capology estimate that Dike earns £32,000 per week, and West Brom will surely not want to be paying one of their top earners to be stuck on the treatment table for the rest of his contract, which could be a possibility given his bad luck over the last two years.

However, they may find it difficult to find a buyer for a player who has played just 29 league games in three seasons.

West Brom may be stuck with him until the end of his deal, which could impact their finances in the coming years, but there may be a club willing to take a punt in January 2025 when he's back fit.