Wigan Athletic are not usually a club who have a quiet winter transfer window, as they often find themselves battling Championship relegation or fighting for promotion from League One, which are both situations that require January reinforcements.

However, despite beginning the season with an eight-point handicap imposed by the financial offenses committed by previous owner AbdulRahman Al-Jasmi, the Latics are having a relatively quiet campaign, and boss Shaun Maloney looks set to steer the side into a solid, mid-table finish.

After financial turmoil in recent years, such as the club's time in administration from July 2020 to March 2021 and last summer's winding up petition after Al-Jasmi failed to pay the club's taxes, new owner Mike Danson has placed a heavy onus on financial sustainability.

That has meant Maloney doesn't have the ability to bring in many high-calibre, senior players through the door and is reliant on academy products at first team level. The former Hibernian boss has also utilised the loan market, bringing young talent such as Fulham's Martial Godo and Bayern Munich's Liam Morrison to the DW Stadium, where they have both made their mark.

With a quiet January expected in terms of incomings, it would be a shock to see too many departures next month but a couple of players may still leave the club on loan in search of more game time.

Here, we've picked out the two players likely to leave Wigan in the next few weeks...

Wigan may loan out Harry McHugh

The 21-year-old right-back was an unused substitute during the Latics' clash with Rotherham on the last day of the 2022/23 Championship campaign but has failed to make a single League One appearance this season.

Maloney clearly rates the academy product, often selecting him in the EFL Trophy this season, and the full-back even scored a goal after coming off the bench in the 7-1 win over Leicester City under-21s.

Most recently, McHugh was named in the starting lineup as the Latics defeated fellow Greater Manchester side Stockport County to progress to the EFL Trophy round of 16, courtesy of goals from Jonny Smith and the previously mentioned Morrison.

Even so, if there is interest in January, then the North West club may feel that the best thing for the young defender is to head out on loan and get some regular football under his belt.

Tom Watson could depart the Latics on loan

Young Latics goalkeeper Sam Tickle has correctly received plenty of plaudits for his performances between the sticks at the DW Stadium this season and has twice been selected for the England under-21s this season, demoting senior goalkeeper Ben Amos to the bench in League One.

Amos still makes first-team appearances in the EFL Trophy, but Tickle's success has come at the expense of fellow academy graduate keeper Tom Watson, who has not made a senior appearance for the Latics in any competition this season.

A loan move to a League Two or non-league side could be exactly what the 19-year-old needs, and if Tickle's performances are anything to go by, then the Latics can produce some high-quality youngsters in the goalkeeping department, so any club looking to sign Watson on loan could pick up a genuine talent here.