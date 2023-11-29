Highlights Reading FC is close to a takeover by Genevra Associates, which may be seen as a positive development due to dissatisfaction with current owner Dai Yongge.

However, there is a risk of involvement from Talal Al Hammad, a member of Genevra Associates, who was previously involved in financial difficulties at Wigan Athletic.

Al Hammad's decision-making and involvement in misconduct at Wigan Athletic raise concerns about his potential impact on Reading FC if the takeover proceeds.

Reading FC have suffered several points deductions and financial shortcomings due to the less than satisfactory ownership of Dai Yongge.

On Monday, it was reported that the Royals were close to an exclusivity agreement with Genevra Associates, who are proposing a takeover of the struggling club.

At surface level, this appears to be a positive development, as the Royals faithful have lost patience with Yongge, and would quite frankly want almost anyone else in charge of their club.

However, dig a little deeper, and there is a member of Genevra Associates who could be almost as damaging to the Berkshire outfit as the incumbent Yongge.

Former Wigan Athletic chairman Talal Al Hammad updated his LinkedIn page in September 2023, adding that he was a full time general partner of Genevra Associates.

Talal Al Hammad's time at Wigan Athletic

Following the disastrous ownership of Hong-Kong based owner Stanley Choi, who plunged the Latics into administration in 2020, the Wigan faithful were initially very grateful for the arrival of the Bahraini consortium involving former owner Adbulrahman Al Jasmi and former chairman Talal Al Hammad at the back end of the 2020/21 season.

The arrival of the duo put an end to the darkest period of the club's history, and the Latics exceeded all expectations the following season, lifting the 2021/22 League One title.

But, fast-forward just a couple of months, and a surprise announcement came on the eve of the 2022/23 Championship campaign that the club had failed to pay their player and staff wages on time.

This happened several times over the course of the season, and led to points deductions, which played their part in the Latics' relegation from the second-tier, and was a stark reminder to fans of the recent turmoil under Stanley Choi.

Former owner Al Jasmi was also charged with misconduct by the EFL, and subsequently received a fine of £10,000 for his improper actions at the Latics' helm.

In addition to his involvement in financial misdemeanors, Al Hammad also made a large error in football related decision-making when he decided to sack former manager Leam Richardson and replace him with Kolo Toure, who had no previous managerial experience.

In a managerial tenure that is memorable to Latics fans for all the wrong reasons, Toure did not pick up a single win during his nine games in charge of the Latics.

Last summer, the 'Tics were subject to a HMRC winding-up petition but were rescued by current owner and local businessman Mike Danson.

Reading should be wary of interest from Al Hammad

Understandably what the Royals fans want more than anything Elsie is an end to the ownership of Dai Yongge, but if Genevra Associates take the reins, then there is a serious risk of involvement from Al Hammad.

Ironically, there are plenty of parallels between Yongge and Al Hammad, with both Latics and Royals fans being all too familiar with the hardships of points deductions and winding up petitions.

The Royals require an end to their current turmoil, which ultimately has to involve a sale of the club, but Al Hammad does not feel like the answer.