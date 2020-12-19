Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘The whole thing stinks’, ‘Christmas has come early’ – These Watford fans react to significant club update

Published

10 mins ago

on

Watford boss Vladimir Ivic is set to be sacked in the next 48 hours after several issues with his players.

Whilst the team haven’t always convinced in terms of performances, the Hornets are currently fifth in the Championship, just four points away from the automatic promotion places.

Despite that, the Telegraph have revealed this evening that Ivic, who was only appointed four months ago, is set to be sacked following the 2-0 defeat to Huddersfield, as they claim there has been friction with the squad.

The Serbian admitted as much after the loss to the Terriers, as he confirmed Troy Deeney wasn’t used today because of ‘discipline issues’.

It’s fair to say that the news prompted a mixed response from the Watford fans. On one hand, some are pleased that Ivic will leave, particularly given the uninspiring football they’ve seen this season.

Yet, others felt it was an example of player power that has gone on too long at the club.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…


