Watford boss Vladimir Ivic is set to be sacked in the next 48 hours after several issues with his players.

Whilst the team haven’t always convinced in terms of performances, the Hornets are currently fifth in the Championship, just four points away from the automatic promotion places.

Despite that, the Telegraph have revealed this evening that Ivic, who was only appointed four months ago, is set to be sacked following the 2-0 defeat to Huddersfield, as they claim there has been friction with the squad.

The Serbian admitted as much after the loss to the Terriers, as he confirmed Troy Deeney wasn’t used today because of ‘discipline issues’.

It’s fair to say that the news prompted a mixed response from the Watford fans. On one hand, some are pleased that Ivic will leave, particularly given the uninspiring football they’ve seen this season.

Yet, others felt it was an example of player power that has gone on too long at the club.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

As soon as the news with troy came out it was basically inevitable. Stuff really needs to start changing squad wise — Xander ؜🔌⚡ (@XanderDoesArt) December 19, 2020

Troy out — WFC Josh🐝 (@wfc_josh) December 19, 2020

Let him go. Defensive won’t get you anywhere in the championship. No tactics other than score early and defend for the rest. Lacklustre football every week, get him out and rebuild. We’re gonna be in the championship for a few years without a doubt. — Shea Wilkinson (@SheaWilkinson19) December 19, 2020

Just give the job to Troy, coz until he leaves no new manager has a chance. The whole thing stinks — Jimmy Judge (@JimmyJ1320) December 19, 2020

No surprise but then maybe the players should take some responsibility? — James Smith (@SmithyWFC85) December 19, 2020

Joke — Aidan 🐝 (@aidyhogwfc) December 19, 2020

Christmas has come early — cian (@cian40930353) December 19, 2020

Please let it be Eddie How. — mike rudd (@mikegr17) December 19, 2020