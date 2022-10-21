“The whole Portman Road crowd go home happy” – Ipswich Town fan pundit offers score prediction ahead of Derby clash

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

There are a number of sides in League One this season that set their expectations high and when you look at a lot of the top teams at the moment, they are delivering.

Two of those sides face one another this weekend in Ipswich Town and Derby County.

The Tractor Boys currently sit second in the league but despite winning three of their four games so far this month, a 1-0 loss against Lincoln City last weekend means Kieran McKenna’s side will be keen to get back to winning ways.

Derby, meanwhile, currently sit ninth in the league but a 3-0 win against Accrington at the weekend means Paul Warne’s will head into tonight’s game with renewed confidence.

With all that in mind, we asked FLW’s Ipswich Town fan pundit Henry for his score prediction as the pair face one another this evening.

He said: “I can see us winning 2-1 or 3-1, I’m going to go 3-1.

“I’m saying this because I think Ipswich need to bounce back after a tough result against Lincoln. We were all over them, 33 shots, 80% possession but didn’t get the main thing, didn’t get a goal, which is the only thing that matters at the end of the day so I think the whole team will realise they need to put a real performance out for a bumper home crowd on a Friday night.

“I also think that Derby won’t be sitting back, Lincoln did. I think they’ll come and try to play, if they don’t I think it’s a bit embarrassing in terms of a side that’s just come down from the Championship with some real strong members of that squad.

“Derby will be looking to continue that form after that Accrington 3-1 win, the young lad Will Osula looks like a threat on the counter. He looks really lightning quick so I think that’s something our three centre-backs need to be watchful for.

“They are without James Collins though which I think does make a big difference. I think the legs in midfield is important. Ipswich have Lee Evans and Sam Morsy, who I think will have the better of the Derby three in midfield.

“So I think a 3-1 win for Town and I think big Fred [Ladapo] is going to get on the scoresheet again, I think Conor Chaplin is in need of a goal after missing two, in his eyes, fairly standard chances so I think a 3-1 Ipswich win and the whole Portman Road crowd go home happy on a Friday night.”

The Verdict

This will no doubt be a fairly good game against two of the strong sides in the league, both of which have had plenty of backing this season.

However, you would have to argue that the odds are in Ipswich’s favour given where they are in the table.

After a loss last weekend to, you can imagine McKenna will have been working his side hard in the hope of picking up a result against Derby and putting that right.