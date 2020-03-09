‘The wheels are back on’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to Luciano Becchio’s nod to the Championship table

It’s been a good week for Leeds United following their derby win over rivals Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Luke Ayling’s flying volley and Patrick Bamford’s smart finish was enough for Marcelo Bielsa’s side to retain the West Yorkshire bragging rights.

Not only that, but the Whites soared to the top of the Sky Bet Championship as fellow title chasers West Bromwich Albion could only escape Swansea with a point – a disappointing 0-0 for Slaven Bilic’s men.

With just nine games to go it looks as if Leeds could finally make their long awaited return to the Premier League as they sit seven points clear of third placed Fulham; the Whites haven’t featured in the Premier League since the 2003/2004 campaign.

Former Leeds United man Luciano Becchio must have enjoyed the Leeds United performance as he tweeted the following:

The Argentine forward made 219 appearances for Leeds between the years 2008 to 2013, instantly become a fan favourite at Elland Road. The striker also found the net pretty regularly as he helped Leeds escape their exodus in League One, overall he scored 86 goals for the West Yorkshire side.

His tweet this morning has got a lot of Leeds United fans talking, so here are some of their best reactions…

