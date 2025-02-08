West Bromwich Albion will be aiming to make a return to the Premier League in Tony Mowbray’s second spell in charge.

Albion are competing for a fourth straight campaign in the second tier after being edged out of a play-off semi-final over two legs by Southampton last term.

The 61-year-old has inherited the Baggies in a strong position in the Championship, hoping to use his experience of the division to earn a second promotion with the Black Country outfit.

Fighting towards the upper end of the table and seeking a spot back in the top flight of English football, Albion possesses many valuable second-tier players in their squad, who have improved over time and seen their value surge.

West Brom will be hoping this can continue so they can ease their current financial struggles around Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), with any significant funds crucial to helping the club prosper in the long-term future under controlling shareholder Shilen Patel.

With this in mind, Football League World takes a look at the West Brom figure who has had the biggest increase in transfer value since their debut, according to Transfermarkt.

Tom Fellows has the biggest surge in value since debut

As per Transfermarkt, Albion academy graduate Tom Fellows has had the biggest rise in value since his debut.

Donning the blue and white stripes consistently heading into the end of 2023 under Carlos Corberan, Transfermarkt valued Fellows at €600,000.

Player Name Transfer value at debut Transfer value now Value increase (Transfermarkt) Percentage increase 1 Tom Fellows €600,000 €3 million €2,400,000 400% 2 Darnell Furlong €750,000 €3 million €2,250,000 300% 3 Jayson Molumby €1 million €3 million €2,000,000 200% 4 Josh Maja €5 million €7 million €2,000,000 40%

From his monumental rise in the second tier in such a short space of time, Fellows now has a market value of €3 million for his contributions, equating to a 400% surge in value.

Fellows edged out the likes of Darnell Furlong who has risen €750,000 to €3 million, while Jayson Molumby has had a €2 million increase, matching Fellows and Furlong’s value after starting out at €1 million.

Due to his goalscoring exploits at the beginning of the season, top scorer and Albion frontman Josh Maja ranks fourth for market value increase, with his debut in August 2023 seeing him valued at €5 million, and the Nigerian international is now ranked as the Baggies’ highest valued player at €7 million.

Tom Fellows remains undervalued despite huge rise

Showcasing his talents on the second tier stage, the 21-year-old had to bide his time before starting regularly, going on to produce four goals and three assists from 33 games in his debut season.

Fellows has continued to grow and hit the ground running at the beginning of this term, registering five assists in the opening seven games of the campaign.

Another purple patch would follow between November and the end of December, recording five assists and netting once against promotion-chasing Sheffield United.

This leaves Fellows in double figures for assists during the campaign, becoming one of Albion’s most creative outlets on the right flank.

Premier League clubs Brighton and Everton have been interested in Fellows’ services for reported fees of between £10-£15 million, so the original valuation from Transfermarkt isn’t a fair reflection of what he is truly worth.

Despite having the biggest transfer value rise in the squad, those kinds of contributions should have Fellows ranked a lot higher than €3 million when factoring in his age, potential and the fact he is a young English prospect.

Because of this, you would expect Fellows to depart for a double-figure fee when he eventually leaves The Hawthorns, meaning Transfermarkt has severely undervalued him and should have given him a much higher surge in value than he already has.